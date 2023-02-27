Watch Now
Get Robinson back in lineups
Corey Robinson explains the impact that Mitchell Robinson's return will have on the Knicks lineup, as well as its fantasy implications.
Managers should consider Rozier with Ball injured
Charlotte Hornets' guard Terry Rozier could see an elevated role with LaMelo Ball dealing with an ankle injury, and fantasy managers should consider the veteran with a path to top-100 value.
Turner providing managers with reliable value
Coming off of one of his best offensive seasons in the NBA, Myles Turner has picked up where he left off, providing fantasy managers with reliable value during the first month of the season.
Booker a top-10 fantasy option when healthy
Devin Booker has been red hot since his return from injury, and with injuries continuing to pile up for the Phoenix Suns, fantasy managers can expect Booker to provide top-10 value when healthy.
FG percentage lowers George’s fantasy ceiling
Keyonte George has made the most of his starting opportunities with the Jazz, but fantasy managers should expect his ceiling to be lowered while shooting just 32 percent from the floor.
Giannis closing in on top-50 per game value
After finishing outside of the top-100 in 9-cat per game fantasy value last season, Giannis Antetokoumpo has countered his struggles this year with smart shot selection as he closes in on top-50 per game value.
Tatum’s hot hand providing managers with MVP play
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is setting career-high's in field goal percentage and rebounding, and his MVP-caliber start to the NBA season has paid dividends for fantasy managers.
Popovich put Leonard in ‘awkward’ spot after boos
The Dan Patrick Show looks at San Antonio head coach Gregg Popovich's decision to tell the crowd to quiet boos directed at Kawhi Leonard, explaining why it may have made it awkward for the former Spur.
Cavs players to stream: Strus, Porter Jr.
Find out why Cavs' Craig Porter Jr. and Max Strus are among the top players to consider adding to fantasy basketball rosters.
Thunder’s Holmgren pushing Wembanyama in ROY race
The Rotoworld Basketball Show examines the Thunder's youth movement and Chet Holmgren's Rookie of the Year outlook behind Victor Wembanyama.
LeBron is first player to reach 39,000 points
Dan Patrick discusses how LeBron James became the greatest scorer in the history of the NBA because he made himself a better shooter after entering the league with an already well-rounded skillset.
Why there’s a lot to like with Thompson in fantasy
Detroit Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson has top-75 fantasy basketball value with tons of room to grow, asserting himself as a player fantasy managers must watch for years to come.