 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Robert Morris v Alabama
NCAA investigates 13 former basketball players for sports betting violations
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 19 Penn at Villanova
Saint Joseph’s basketball promotes Steve Donahue to head coach
NFL: Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 3: Justin Fields out, Jayden Daniels, Brian Thomas Jr. updates

Top Clips

nbc_golf_capgemini_250917.jpg
Watson recounts Ryder Cup experiences with US team
nbc_roto_yordanalvarez_250917.jpg
Fantasy fallout of Alvarez’s ankle injury
contreras.jpg
Contreras’ season may be over after hitting IL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Robert Morris v Alabama
NCAA investigates 13 former basketball players for sports betting violations
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 19 Penn at Villanova
Saint Joseph’s basketball promotes Steve Donahue to head coach
NFL: Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 3: Justin Fields out, Jayden Daniels, Brian Thomas Jr. updates

Top Clips

nbc_golf_capgemini_250917.jpg
Watson recounts Ryder Cup experiences with US team
nbc_roto_yordanalvarez_250917.jpg
Fantasy fallout of Alvarez’s ankle injury
contreras.jpg
Contreras’ season may be over after hitting IL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 3

September 17, 2025 07:47 PM
Watch final-round highlights from the Jackson T. Stephens Cup at Shoreacres in Lake Bluff, Michigan.

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_capgemini_250917.jpg
12:36
Watson recounts Ryder Cup experiences with US team
nbc_roto_yordanalvarez_250917.jpg
01:38
Fantasy fallout of Alvarez’s ankle injury
contreras.jpg
01:30
Contreras’ season may be over after hitting IL
nbc_roto_bestbetsv2_250917.jpg
02:17
Back Notre Dame to cover spreads v. Purdue
nbc_roto_jaylenwaddle_250917.jpg
01:28
Waddle ‘on right side of questionable’
nbc_roto_tyronetracy_250917.jpg
01:03
Tracy reportedly facing reduced role with Giants
nbc_simms_backupqbsv2_250916.jpg
11:04
Backup QB confidence meter for NFL Week 3
nbc_csu_injuredqbs_250916.jpg
01:23
Examining playoff odds for teams with injured QBs
nbc_csu_tushpush_250916.jpg
05:36
Tush Push false starts an officiating ‘gray area’
sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_sadiq_250917.jpg
02:38
Sadiq has ‘perfect demeanor’ for pass and run game
nbc_roto_bichette_250917.jpg
01:18
Bichette out for season, could return for playoffs
nbc_roto_aaronjones_250917.jpg
01:23
Mason primed to be ‘workhorse’ after Jones injury
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_250917.jpg
19:04
Tucker has ‘significant concerns’ about Williams
nbc_imsa_indypreview_250917.jpg
12:36
Indy carries ‘urgency’ as penultimate IMSA race
Road_to_Ryder_raw.jpg
01:41
Will Scheffler carry dominance over to Ryder Cup?
nbc_golf_stacylewis_250917.jpg
09:10
Lewis unpacks retiring from LPGA after 2025 season
nbc_roto_justinfields_250917.jpg
01:01
How Fields’ concussion impacts Jets in fantasy
manninghatcowboy.jpg
01:07
Cooper Manning discusses wearing wild cowboy hat
nbc_golf_roundtable_250917.jpg
10:41
Bethpage Black will have ‘very, very vocal crowd’
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250917.jpg
02:09
Herbert, Harbaugh awards lead top futures bets
nbc_ffhh_rookie_250917.jpg
06:06
Rookie utilization scores: Golden, hunter, Egbuka
nbc_ffhh_jerry_250917.jpg
06:24
Jeudy should be avoided vs. Packers defense
nbc_ffhh_djmoore_250917.jpg
06:36
Continue to roll with Moore, Coleman in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_treyveyon_250917.jpg
04:27
Henderson’s playing time makes him a tough start
nbc_ffhh_omarion_250917.jpg
07:03
Should Hampton continue to be trusted in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_pollard_250917.jpg
05:54
Pollard has fantasy value given workload with TEN
nbc_ffhh_tua_250917.jpg
06:40
How does Taylor impact Jets’ fantasy outlook?
indianaqbthumbnail.jpg
01:44
Take Mendoza’s passing yards under vs. Illinois
nbc_pft_jonesparsons_v4_250917.jpg
09:40
Simms: Clowney just isn’t Parsons
nbc_fnia_snfpreview_250917.jpg
06:05
Giants’ pass rush could shake Chiefs up on SNF