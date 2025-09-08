HLs: Women's Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 1

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2025 Rd 01 zMax Julien Beaumer in pits.JPG
Julien Beaumer faces ‘long road’ to recovery after fracturing vertebrae in SMX Round 1 Qualification crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Salary Mock Draft: Nikola Jokić, SGA command high prices
SMX 2024 Rd 01 zMax Haiden Deegan styles Jo Shimoda.JPG
SMX 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at zMax Dragway: Haiden Deegan begins title defense with a win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_drew_250908.jpg
Gilbert an outfield option in deeper leagues
nbc_bte_seahawkssteelers_250908.jpg
Rodgers could be in for a ‘long day’ vs. Seattle
nbc_bte_ramstitans_250908.jpg
‘Hammer the under’ on Rams vs. Titans in Week 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2025 Rd 01 zMax Julien Beaumer in pits.JPG
Julien Beaumer faces ‘long road’ to recovery after fracturing vertebrae in SMX Round 1 Qualification crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Salary Mock Draft: Nikola Jokić, SGA command high prices
SMX 2024 Rd 01 zMax Haiden Deegan styles Jo Shimoda.JPG
SMX 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at zMax Dragway: Haiden Deegan begins title defense with a win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_drew_250908.jpg
Gilbert an outfield option in deeper leagues
nbc_bte_seahawkssteelers_250908.jpg
Rodgers could be in for a ‘long day’ vs. Seattle
nbc_bte_ramstitans_250908.jpg
‘Hammer the under’ on Rams vs. Titans in Week 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Women's Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 1

September 8, 2025 01:55 PM
Check out the best shots from the first round of action in the 2025 Women's Folds of Honor Collegiate at the American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven, Michigan.

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_drew_250908.jpg
01:27
Gilbert an outfield option in deeper leagues
nbc_bte_seahawkssteelers_250908.jpg
01:58
Rodgers could be in for a ‘long day’ vs. Seattle
nbc_bte_ramstitans_250908.jpg
01:45
‘Hammer the under’ on Rams vs. Titans in Week 2
nbc_roto_ryanw_250908.jpg
01:25
Weathers a streaming option in return from IL
nbc_bte_brownsravens_250908.jpg
01:41
Are the Browns a sneaky pick against the Ravens?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250908.jpg
02:12
Last call bets for Vikings-Bears on MNF Week 1
nbc_berry_sundayscaries_250908.jpg
46
Collins giving FFHH the Sunday Scaries Week 1
nbc_roto_danp_250908.jpg
01:23
Who will Cubs turn to amid Palencia’s injury?
nbc_berry_weekendwarriors_250908.jpg
03:51
Egbuka, Harrison Jr. lead Week 1 Weekend Warriors
nbc_ffhh_dolphinscoltsrecap_250908.jpg
08:52
Will Dolphins be torn down; Jones top 12 QB?
nbc_berry_49ers_250908.jpg
03:47
It may be time to sell high on McCaffrey
nbc_ffhh_steelersjetsrecap_250908.jpg
08:18
Is Rodgers’ 4 passing TDs news or noise?
nbc_berry_lionspackers_250908(1).jpg
06:34
Lack of run game is concerning for Lions
nbc_ffhh_snfreacp_250908.jpg
07:21
Is Coleman a viable flex; Panic on Andrews?
nbc_berry_bengals_250908(1).jpg
05:08
Bengals sputter again Week 1; CLE options emerge
nbc_golf_tfrcmjpoulter_250908.jpg
01:20
Jordan, Poulter’s mind games at 2012 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tfrchowell_250908.jpg
01:13
Howell’s memorable trip to the bar in 2004
nbc_bte_giantscowboys_250908.jpg
02:15
‘Electric’ Cowboys defense can keep Giants at bay
micah.jpg
13:50
Gonzalez: Packers look like a Super Bowl team
nbc_bte_eagleschiefs_250908.jpg
02:07
Chiefs have skill position issues versus Eagles
nbc_bte_commanderspackers_250908.jpg
02:03
Commanders have best QB in matchup with Packers
nbc_dps_micahparsons_250908.jpg
04:57
Parsons impacts game like all-time greats
nbc_pft_ashtonjv2_250908.jpg
04:28
Jeanty, Hunter face questions after Week 1
nbc_csu_chargers_250908.jpg
04:15
Herbert made ‘the biggest statement’ of Week 1
nbc_csu_eaglescowboysv2_250908.jpg
02:25
Cowboys can be ‘a pain in the butt’ in the NFC
nbc_csu_fullpod_250908.jpg
18:28
Week 1 leftovers: Chargers impress, Colts stunner
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250908.jpg
02:47
Highlights: Sparks inch closer to playoff berth
nbc_pft_bill_250908.jpg
04:35
Belichick needs to ‘move on’ from Pats drama
nbc_pft_vikbears_250908.jpg
01:42
Bears begin Ben Johnson era vs. Vikings
nbc_pft_rodgerscomments_250908.jpg
06:56
Rodgers takes satisfaction from beating Jets