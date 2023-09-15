 Skip navigation
The Walker Cup - Day Two
Stewart Hagestad captures third U.S. Mid-Am, another Masters berth
AUTO: SEP 17 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
2024 Bristol spring race to be on concrete, not dirt
NFL Week 2 Best Bets: Falcons Fly

Can Steph recreate Spieth’s bunker shot?
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
Eagles ride Swift to victory against the Vikings

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Can Deion's success be replicated?

September 15, 2023 09:22 AM
Dan Patrick explains why Deion Sanders is "one of a kind" and shares why he thinks his rise can't be replicated by other college football coaches.