 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_pgafortinetrd3_230916.jpg
Theegala leads Fortinet with Thomas lurking
oly_atmmile_prefontaine_230916_1920x1080_2264371267512.jpg
Yared Nuguse, Chase Ealey break U.S. records at Pre Classic; mile world record nearly falls
AUTO: SEP 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Cup driver intro songs from Bristol playoff race

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_theegalarecapandpresser_230916.jpg
Theegala on cusp of first PGA Tour win at Fortinet
nbc_golf_gc_thomasrecapandpresser_230916.jpg
Thomas finding form at Fortinet Championship
nbc_imsa_michelinchallenge_extendedhl_230916.jpg
Highlights: Michelin Pilot Challenge at Indy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_pgafortinetrd3_230916.jpg
Theegala leads Fortinet with Thomas lurking
oly_atmmile_prefontaine_230916_1920x1080_2264371267512.jpg
Yared Nuguse, Chase Ealey break U.S. records at Pre Classic; mile world record nearly falls
AUTO: SEP 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Cup driver intro songs from Bristol playoff race

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_theegalarecapandpresser_230916.jpg
Theegala on cusp of first PGA Tour win at Fortinet
nbc_golf_gc_thomasrecapandpresser_230916.jpg
Thomas finding form at Fortinet Championship
nbc_imsa_michelinchallenge_extendedhl_230916.jpg
Highlights: Michelin Pilot Challenge at Indy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Card scrambles for 5-yard rushing TD vs. Cuse

September 16, 2023 10:19 PM
Purdue's Hudson Card escapes from the pocket and runs for a 5-yard touchdown score in the third quarter to make it a one-score game vs. Syracuse.