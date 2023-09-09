Favorites to win CFB national championship

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Long: Five months after near-fatal crash, team owner celebrates playoff appearance
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Coco Gauff wins U.S. Open for first Grand Slam singles title at age 19
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
IndyCar Laguna Seca starting lineup: Felix Rosenqvist on pole in last Arrow McLaren start
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Edwards Jr. QB sneak gives Maryland lead vs. 49ers
Tagovailoa pass sets up last-second first-half FG
Tagovailoa feeds Hemby 37-yard screen pass
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Basketball Draft Guide
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Long: Five months after near-fatal crash, team owner celebrates playoff appearance
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Coco Gauff wins U.S. Open for first Grand Slam singles title at age 19
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
IndyCar Laguna Seca starting lineup: Felix Rosenqvist on pole in last Arrow McLaren start
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Edwards Jr. QB sneak gives Maryland lead vs. 49ers
Tagovailoa pass sets up last-second first-half FG
Tagovailoa feeds Hemby 37-yard screen pass
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Basketball Draft Guide
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Favorites to win CFB national championship
September 9, 2023 07:38 PM
Jay Croucher takes a closer look at the favorites to win the college football national championship, featuring Georgia and Michigan.
Close Ad