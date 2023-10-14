 Skip navigation
MLB: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
Astros and Rangers meet for Texas-sized showdown in AL Championship Series
VinFast IRONMAN World Championship
2023 Ironman World Championships Results
Beach Volleyball World Cup Women's Quarterfinals Latvia Vs USA
Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes win beach volleyball worlds semifinal between top American teams

nbc_cfb_usclloydtd_231014.jpg
Lloyd sprints to USC’s first TD against Notre Dame
nbc_golf_penske_231014_1920x1080_2273283139947.jpg
Kim surges up leaderboard after Rd. 3 at Shriners
nbc_cfb_ndestimetd2_231004.jpg
Estime gets his second TD run against USC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
Astros and Rangers meet for Texas-sized showdown in AL Championship Series
VinFast IRONMAN World Championship
2023 Ironman World Championships Results
Beach Volleyball World Cup Women's Quarterfinals Latvia Vs USA
Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes win beach volleyball worlds semifinal between top American teams

nbc_cfb_usclloydtd_231014.jpg
Lloyd sprints to USC’s first TD against Notre Dame
nbc_golf_penske_231014_1920x1080_2273283139947.jpg
Kim surges up leaderboard after Rd. 3 at Shriners
nbc_cfb_ndestimetd2_231004.jpg
Estime gets his second TD run against USC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Illinois' Griffin kicks game-winning 43-yard FG

October 14, 2023 07:25 PM
After missing a 45-yard kick earlier in the game, Caleb Griffin successfully converts a 43-yard game-winning field goal as time expires to lift Illinois over Maryland.