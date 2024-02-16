 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel #2
Long: Jimmie Johnson, Ryan Blaney experience Daytona’s roller coaster of emotions
clark_record.png
Caitlin Clark passes Kelsey Plum to break NCAA Division I women’s all-time scoring record
nbc_wcbb_clarkehl_240215_240215.jpg
Caitlin Clark Record Tracker: Points, assists, rebounds and award milestones for Iowa superstar

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_clarkpresser_240215.jpg
Clark discusses record, logo 3, journey at Iowa
nbc_nas_chrisbellintv_240215.jpg
Bell: Good to finally make right moves at Daytona
nbc_wcbb_michviowa_240215.jpg
WBB Highlights: Clark breaks record vs. Michigan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel #2
Long: Jimmie Johnson, Ryan Blaney experience Daytona’s roller coaster of emotions
clark_record.png
Caitlin Clark passes Kelsey Plum to break NCAA Division I women’s all-time scoring record
nbc_wcbb_clarkehl_240215_240215.jpg
Caitlin Clark Record Tracker: Points, assists, rebounds and award milestones for Iowa superstar

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_clarkpresser_240215.jpg
Clark discusses record, logo 3, journey at Iowa
nbc_nas_chrisbellintv_240215.jpg
Bell: Good to finally make right moves at Daytona
nbc_wcbb_michviowa_240215.jpg
WBB Highlights: Clark breaks record vs. Michigan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Bluder discusses significance of Clark's record

February 15, 2024 11:03 PM
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Lisa Bluder discuss Caitlin Clark breaking the NCAA DI women's scoring record, including what it means for the program and women's sports.