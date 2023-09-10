Tagovailoa finds Prather for deep 40-yard TD

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Roger Penske reviews IndyCar’s progress during 2023 season: ‘We’re on a roll here’
Bruce Martin
,
Bruce Martin
,
Hawkeyes reclaim Cy-Hawk Trophy after holding off Iowa St. late in 20-13 win with Trump on hand
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Lightning terminating contract of Josh Archibald, sign F Tyler Motte to replace him
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Maryland surges back to beat Charlotte
McDonald breaks free for 23-yard touchdown run
Edwards Jr. QB sneak gives Maryland lead vs. 49ers
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Basketball Draft Guide
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Roger Penske reviews IndyCar’s progress during 2023 season: ‘We’re on a roll here’
Bruce Martin
,
Bruce Martin
,
Hawkeyes reclaim Cy-Hawk Trophy after holding off Iowa St. late in 20-13 win with Trump on hand
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Lightning terminating contract of Josh Archibald, sign F Tyler Motte to replace him
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Maryland surges back to beat Charlotte
McDonald breaks free for 23-yard touchdown run
Edwards Jr. QB sneak gives Maryland lead vs. 49ers
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Basketball Draft Guide
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Tagovailoa finds Prather for deep 40-yard TD
September 9, 2023 10:32 PM
Taulia Tagovailoa delivers a deep 40-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Prather to increase Maryland's lead over Charlotte in the fourth quarter.
Close Ad