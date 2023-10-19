Skip navigation
Twitter bots 'dust off' Williams equity story
October 19, 2023 02:53 PM
Mike Florio joins Dan Patrick to discuss the rumors resurfacing of Caleb Williams hoping to gain some equity in the NFL team he could be playing for in the future.
