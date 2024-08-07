 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shohei Ohtani
Phillies vs. Dodgers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 7
Shane McElrath - MaddPartsKawasaki Instagram.jpg
Shane McElrath leaves H.E.P. Suzuki for MaddParts Kawasaki team
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Bobby Witt JR - Royals.jpg
Red Sox vs. Royals Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 7

Top Clips

nbc_dps_eaglesdiscussion_240807.jpg
Patrick: Eagles are ‘a mess’ entering 2024 season
nbc_dps_chrissimmsdiscussion_240807.jpg
Simms: 49ers trading Aiyuk feels ‘inevitable’
nbc_rfs_rodgers_240806.jpg
Rodgers ‘has looked quite good’ at Jets camp

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shohei Ohtani
Phillies vs. Dodgers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 7
Shane McElrath - MaddPartsKawasaki Instagram.jpg
Shane McElrath leaves H.E.P. Suzuki for MaddParts Kawasaki team
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Bobby Witt JR - Royals.jpg
Red Sox vs. Royals Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 7

Top Clips

nbc_dps_eaglesdiscussion_240807.jpg
Patrick: Eagles are ‘a mess’ entering 2024 season
nbc_dps_chrissimmsdiscussion_240807.jpg
Simms: 49ers trading Aiyuk feels ‘inevitable’
nbc_rfs_rodgers_240806.jpg
Rodgers ‘has looked quite good’ at Jets camp

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Breaking down current odds for NFL's ROTY, CPOY

August 7, 2024 10:48 AM
Dan Patrick analyzes favorites for the NFL’s rookie of the year and comeback player of the year awards, sharing his picks and takes on the current field of front-runners.
Up Next
nbc_dps_eaglesdiscussion_240807.jpg
4:44
Patrick: Eagles are ‘a mess’ entering 2024 season
Now Playing
nbc_dps_chrissimmsdiscussion_240807.jpg
14:29
Simms: 49ers trading Aiyuk feels ‘inevitable’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jarrettpaytoninterview_240806.jpg
11:01
Payton: Bears have new ‘swagger’ with Williams
Now Playing
nbc_dps_mikemcdanielinterview_240806.jpg
17:17
McDaniel reviews expectations for Dolphins in 2024
Now Playing
yahoomillion.jpg
0:30
Play Yahoo Fantasy for a chance to win $1 million
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_outsidetop100_240805.jpg
7:58
Berry sees ‘monster year’ for Commanders’ Robinson
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_top100_240805.jpg
8:35
Nabers, Johnson lead Berry’s most-drafted players
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_campnews_240805.jpg
16:37
Williams to see ‘open opportunities’ with Lions
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotoworldnews_240805.jpg
18:47
Hopkins expected to miss time with knee injury
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_olympics_240805.jpg
5:42
Paris Games have proved Olympics are ‘back’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_marksanchezinterview_240805.jpg
18:54
NFL’s new kickoff rule to lead to ‘electric plays’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_galaxybrains_240805.jpg
12:36
Galaxy Brains: Top five training camp competitions
Now Playing