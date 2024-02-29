Watch Now
McKinstry takes pride in being a press cornerback
Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry joins Connor Rogers to discuss the origins of his nickname, his competitive drive and why he loves playing man-to-man coverage.
Up Next
Rakestraw: Iron sharpened iron at Mizzou
Rakestraw: Iron sharpened iron at Mizzou
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. shares how the competition at Missouri helped prepare him for the NFL, the cornerbacks he looks up to, what wide receivers he wants to cover and more.
How Georgia prepared Lassiter for the next level
How Georgia prepared Lassiter for the next level
Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter joins Connor Rogers to chat about the practice environment with the Bulldogs, the high standard he holds himself to and the NFL players he likes to watch.
Ohio State TE Stover looks up to Kittle, Gronk
Ohio State TE Stover looks up to Kittle, Gronk
Ohio State's Cade Stover sits down with Connor Rogers to detail his path to playing tight end, how he developed his work ethic, what it was like playing at Ohio State and more.
Bowers a lifelong competitor in family of athletes
Bowers a lifelong competitor in family of athletes
Brock Bowers shares what it was like to play under Todd Monken at Georgia, how his competitive household manifested growing up, which NFL players he likes watching and which quarterbacks he'd want to catch passes from.
Williams, Maye dominate 2024 NFL Draft QB chatter
Williams, Maye dominate 2024 NFL Draft QB chatter
NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller joins Dan Patrick to discuss Caleb Williams' current outlook, what a package could look like to trade up to No. 1 overall, why scouts are divided on Drake Maye and more.
Vaki is one of the draft’s most ‘unique’ players
Vaki is one of the draft's most 'unique' players
Utah safety and running back Sione Vaki chats with Connor Rogers about playing both sides of the ball, why he likes playing defense better and being a special teams contributor at the next level.
Kinchens takes pride in versatility, fearlessness
Kinchens takes pride in versatility, fearlessness
Miami safety Kamren Kinchens shares how he takes pride in his ability to play all over the field before agreeing with Connor Rogers' scouting report that highlights his versatility and fearlessness.
What CB Wiggins brings to NFL defenses
What CB Wiggins brings to NFL defenses
Clemson CB Nate Wiggins joins PFT to discuss his growing maturity throughout college, the CBs he admires in the NFL, and the areas of improvement in his game.
DeJean’s dynamic playmaking makes him a ‘threat’
DeJean's dynamic playmaking makes him a 'threat'
Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean joins PFT Live to discuss his film preparation, his "freaky" athleticism and his explosive ability as a punt returner heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.
Alabama’s Arnold prides himself on confidence
Alabama's Arnold prides himself on confidence
Standout Alabama CB Terrion Arnold joins PFT to share why his confidence comes from family, his expectations for the Scouting Combine and what aspects of his game he's looking to improve.
Sanders highlights unique route to playing TE
Sanders highlights unique route to playing TE
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Texas TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, who breaks down his journey to playing tight end, and what he has to offer teams at the NFL level.