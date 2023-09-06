Watch Now
Brown reveals his biggest concern for the Lions
Former Detroit Lion and current NFL analyst Lomas Brown joins the Dan Patrick Show to preview the upcoming NFL season, and explains why he's concerned about the Lions this season.
Parsons: Sports an escape from ‘living in chaos’
Micah Parsons sits down with Maria Taylor to share his experience growing up in Pennsylvania, how sports became an escape from reality, his relationship with his mother, and his rise with the Dallas Cowboys.
Hall, Cook can both finish as top-20 fantasy RBs
Matthew Berry explains why he believes there's a viable path for both Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook to finish as top-20 fantasy running backs in 2023.
Berry debates if Robinson can rush for 2,000 yards
Matthew Berry weighs in on whether or not he thinks Bijan Robinson could rush for 2,000 yards in his rookie year with the Atlanta Falcons.
Berry: Olave will ‘take the next step’ in 2023
Matthew Berry details why New Orleans Saints’ rising star Chris Olave has a chance at top-five fantasy WR production in 2023.
Berry: Dotson an ‘easy’ top-20 WR if McLaurin sits
Matthew Berry breaks down some of his toughest Week 1 wide receiver lineup decisions including Michael Pittman, Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs.
Target Moore in fantasy if Kelce misses Week 1
Matthew Berry explains why fantasy managers who drafted Travis Kelce shouldn’t make a panic move in the wake of his last-minute knee injury.
Berry analyzes Pitts’ Week 1, season-long outlooks
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew examine Week 1 outlooks for Falcons third-year TE Kyle Pitts and Bills rookie Dalton Kincaid.
Watt questions the Jets as Super Bowl contenders
J.J. Watt joins the Dan Patrick Show to share his thoughts on the New York Jets' ceiling with Aaron Rodgers, preview the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener against the Detroit Lions, and more.
Impact players in Wisconsin vs. Washington State
Pro Football Focus previews the Wisconsin-Washington State matchup, including Tanner Mordecai and the stellar Badger run game and Cameron Ward and Lincoln Victor for the Cougars.
Top impact players in Michigan vs. UNLV
Pro Football Focus breaks down the players to watch in the Michigan-UNLV Week 2 matchup, including J.J. McCarthy and Roman Wilson for the Wolverines and Doug Brumfield and Jayden Thomas for the Rebels.
What will happen to the Cowboys down the road?
Dan Patrick and the Danettes discusse the future of the Dallas Cowboys in regards to playoff potential, contract extensions, and the front office under the helm of Jerry Jones.