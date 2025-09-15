 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryder Lyons.jpg
Quarterback Ryder Lyons Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Vlad Dyakonov.jpg
Offensive Lineman Vlad Dyakonov Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
WNBA: New York Liberty at Chicago Sky
Breanna Stewart injures left knee in Liberty’s Game 1 playoff win over Mercury

Top Clips

nbc_simms_eagleschiefs_250914.jpg
Chiefs fall to Eagles in Super Bowl rematch
nbc_psnff_notableinjuries_250915.jpg
Notable Week 2 injuries: Burrow, Fields and more
nbc_psnff_atlpenixint_250914.jpg
Penix: Falcons do ‘whatever it takes to win’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryder Lyons.jpg
Quarterback Ryder Lyons Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Vlad Dyakonov.jpg
Offensive Lineman Vlad Dyakonov Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
WNBA: New York Liberty at Chicago Sky
Breanna Stewart injures left knee in Liberty’s Game 1 playoff win over Mercury

Top Clips

nbc_simms_eagleschiefs_250914.jpg
Chiefs fall to Eagles in Super Bowl rematch
nbc_psnff_notableinjuries_250915.jpg
Notable Week 2 injuries: Burrow, Fields and more
nbc_psnff_atlpenixint_250914.jpg
Penix: Falcons do ‘whatever it takes to win’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Cowboys outlast Giants in overtime thriller

September 15, 2025 12:37 AM
Chris Simms and Devin McCourty discuss the eventful Giants vs. Cowboys matchup in Week 2, particularly New York's "offensive explosion" and the poor defense from both sides.

Related Videos

nbc_simms_eagleschiefs_250914.jpg
10:41
Chiefs fall to Eagles in Super Bowl rematch
nbc_psnff_notableinjuries_250915.jpg
01:56
Notable Week 2 injuries: Burrow, Fields and more
nbc_psnff_atlpenixint_250914.jpg
07:59
Penix: Falcons do ‘whatever it takes to win’
nbc_psnff_vikingsqbangle_250914.jpg
02:46
Did Vikings make right choice with McCarthy?
nbc_psnff_atlmindisc_250914.jpg
04:20
Harrison: ‘I like where the Falcons are headed’
nbc_snf_atlminlites_250914.jpg
52
Highlights: Falcons win FG frenzy vs. Vikings
ATLPostgame.jpg
02:10
Romo jokes with Floyd, Robinson after Falcons’ win
nbc_snf_atlallgeiertd_250914.jpg
44
Allgeier secures Falcons’ first TD vs. Vikings
nbc_fnia_lionsbears_250914.jpg
02:24
Lions bounce back in dominant win vs. Bears
SpeedRoundWeek2.jpg
02:53
Speed Round: Impressive wins, bad losses of Week 2
nbc_fnia_eagleschiefs_250914.jpg
03:34
Chiefs’ slow start snowballs with loss to Eagles
nbc_snf_minharrisonsackfumblev2_250914.jpg
51
Harrison sacks McCarthy, forces fumble vs. Vikings
nbc_snf_mingreenardsack_250914.jpg
40
Greenard comes up with monster sack on Penix Jr.
Burrow_injury_raw.jpg
23
Burrow’s Week 3 status uncertain amid toe injury
nbc_snf_atlbowmanjrint_250914.jpg
01:05
Bowman Jr. dives for a huge interception
nbc_snf_skolchant_250914.jpg
01:10
‘Skol’ chant opens Sunday Night Football Week 2
nbc_fnia_floriocowboys_250914.jpg
21
Aubrey confident his FG range is 70-71 yards
nbc_fnia_florioburrow_250914.jpg
42
Florio: Surgery ‘isn’t off the table’ for Burrow
nbc_fnia_falconskickers_250914.jpg
01:52
Inside Falcons’ decision to start Romo, bench Koo
nbc_nfl_prescottsound_250914.jpg
57
Dak: Win was ‘epitome’ of Schottenheimer’s style
dancampbell.jpg
44
Campbell: ‘The train keeps rolling’
nbc_nfl_nevrabelsound_250914.jpg
49
Vrabel ‘excited’ for his players after win vs. MIA
nbc_fnia_stbrownft_250914.jpg
02:09
FNIA FaceTime: St. Brown says CHI was a ‘must-win’
nbc_ffpg_lastcall_250914.jpg
02:23
NFL Week 2 head-to-head props: Chase vs. Thomas
week2pickuplines-250914.jpg
04:10
Week 2 pick-up lines: Jets vs. Calcaterra bet?
nbc_ffpg_tdparlay_250914.jpg
03:32
Include Gibbs, Henry in Week 2 anytime TD parlay
nbc_ffpg_propashot_250914.jpg
06:55
Lamb highlights top prop picks for NFL Week 2
nbc_ffhh_whatontap_250912.jpg
10:23
Answering Start/Sit questions for Week 2
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250912.jpg
02:58
Brown a betting target vs. Eagles as top WR for KC
nbc_ffhh_flex_250912.jpg
05:27
Flexual Frustration: Flex questions for Week 2

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_griffinsoundreax_250914.jpg
03:13
Analyzing Griffin’s missed putt ahead of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_scottiereax_250914.jpg
03:45
Scheffler is ‘almost unbeatable’
nbc_golf_procorefinalrd_250914.jpg
13:02
HLs: 2025 Procore Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250914.jpg
01:35
Scheffler ‘fortunate’ for comeback Procore win
nbc_golf_lantointv_250914.jpg
02:11
Griffin emotional after huge round at Procore
nbc_cyc_lvstage21lites_250914.jpg
15:09
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 21
nbc_pl_2robbiespreview_250914.jpg
03:50
Previewing Arsenal’s showdown with Manchester City
nbc_pl_2robbiestx_250914.jpg
01:47
Will Man United continue to stand behind Amorim?
nbc_pl_mustoeua_250914.jpg
01:49
Schade following Mbeumo’s, Wissa’s footsteps
nbc_pl_earleuav2_250914.jpg
04:00
Madueke ‘playing with confidence’ at Arsenal
nbc_golf_krogerfinal_250914.jpg
10:46
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_hullwins_250914.jpg
02:46
Hull wins Kroger Championship with clutch putt
nbc_pl_lowedown_250914.jpg
05:59
Lowe Down: Amorim is ‘incredibly inflexible’
nbc_pl_update_250914.jpg
18:09
PL Update: Manchester City crush Manchester United
nbc_pl_mw3allgoals_250914.jpg
09:44
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_pepintv_250914.jpg
04:51
Guardiola proud Man City ‘brought joy’ to fans
nbc_pl_slotintv_250914.jpg
02:07
Slot reflects on Liverpool’s win against Burnley
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250914.jpg
08:04
Amorim: Man United lacked quality v. Man City
nbc_pl_mcmu_250914.jpg
11:37
Extended HLs: Man City v. Man United Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_fodenhaalandintv_250914.jpg
03:01
‘It was all for him': Foden on winning for Hatton
nbc_pl_mcmupostgame_250914.jpg
07:08
Man United in a ‘sad situation’ under Amorim
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_250914.jpg
01:42
Haaland’s brace puts Man City 3-0 ahead of Man Utd
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_250914.jpg
01:52
Haaland chips Man City 2-0 ahead of Man United
nbc_golf_bmwfinal_250914.jpg
11:58
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_norenwinvod_250914.jpg
03:48
Noren processing emotions after BMW PGA win
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_250914.jpg
01:41
Foden heads Man City 1-0 in front of Man United
nbc_pl_burliv_250914.jpg
10:10
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Liverpool Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250914.jpg
02:40
Salah’s 95th-minute penalty gives Liverpool lead
nbc_pl_burlivpostgame_250914.jpg
02:08
Liverpool break Burnley hearts in stoppage time
oly_atm100_interviews_250914.jpg
02:05
Seville, Lyles react to 1st and 3rd-place finishes