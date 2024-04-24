Watch Now
Maye, McCarthy, and the latest NFL draft QB buzz
Chris Simms, Ahmed Fareed and Jay Croucher break down what they're hearing about Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix and more ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
How NFL draft betting has changed over the years
Jay Croucher joins Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed to share how sports betting has evolved in the NFL draft realm, highlighting changes like pricing markets and information availability.
Who will be the first defensive player drafted?
Chris Simms, Ahmed Fareed and Jay Croucher discuss the latest buzz surrounding the top defensive prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, including insights on Quinyon Mitchell, Dallas Turner, Cooper DeJean and more.
Simms’ Mock Draft 25-32: Packers reel in DeJean
Speedsters fly off the board at the end of Round 1 in Chris Simms' 2024 NFL Mock Draft, including Cooper DeJean, who the Packers pick as their jack of all trades at No. 25.
Simms’ Mock Draft 17-24: Odunze lands at No. 18
Chris Simms reveals the third part of his 2024 NFL Mock Draft to Connor Rogers, explaining why he foresees Rome Odunze going off the board at No. 18 to the Bengals, a Seahawks-Rams trade and more.
Simms’ Mock Draft 9-16: Penix caps big QB run
Chris Simms has Washington's Michael Penix Jr. as the last of three consecutive quarterbacks taken from Nos. 11 through 13 in his 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
Simms’ Mock Draft 1-8: Vikings trade up to No. 3
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers evaluate the first eight picks of Simms' 2024 NFL Mock Draft, where QBs fly off the board and the Vikings move up to secure their franchise signal-caller.
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top safety prospects
Chris Simms reveals his top two safeties in the 2024 NFL Draft, including Cooper DeJean who is a "physical" player and Ennis Rakestraw Jr., who has "elite quickness."
Simms’ LB draft rankings: No. 1 Edgerrin Cooper
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed that Texas A&M's Edgerrin Cooper is his top-ranked LB in the 2024 NFL Draft due to his rare athleticism and versatility.
Simms’ safety draft rankings: No. 1 Cooper DeJean
Chris Simms breaks down the film of Cooper DeJean and why he's considering him not just a safety (instead of a cornerback), but the top safety in the 2024 NFL Draft class.
Simms’ safety draft rankings: No. 2 Rakestraw Jr.
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed that Missouri's Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is ranked No. 2 on his safety list in the 2024 NFL Draft because he is not a "true cover corner," but has potential to be strong inside.
Eagles jump market to extend Smith
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss the Philadelphia Eagles signing wide receiver DeVonta Smith to a three-year contract extension, analyzing what it means for other potential wideouts seeking new deals.
NFL draft WR comps: Harrison Jr. the next Green?
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers run through some of their player comparisons for the 2024 NFL Draft class' top wide receivers and explain their contrasting views on receivers such as Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze.