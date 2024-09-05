 Skip navigation
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Bears

PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Bears

PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Week 1 preview: Cowboys vs. Browns

September 5, 2024 11:56 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the Dallas Cowboys' chances to upset the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 on the road on Sunday.
2:06
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
2:39
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
2:08
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Bears
3:42
Week 1 preview: Cardinals vs. Bills
2:12
Week 1 preview: Texans vs. Colts
3:00
Chiefs, Steelers headline NFL Week 1 best bets
2:42
Week 1 preview: Jets vs. 49ers
2:08
Week 1 preview: Rams vs. Lions
1:23
Week 1 preview: Commanders vs. Buccaneers
2:01
Week 1 preview: Broncos vs. Seahawks
3:27
Week 1 preview: Steelers vs. Falcons
3:40
Week 1 preview: Ravens vs. Chiefs
