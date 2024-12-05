Watch Now
NFL Week 14 preview: Panthers vs. Eagles
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss why they do not think the red-hot Eagles will get tripped up against the Panthers in Week 14, despite Carolina gaining momentum in recent weeks.
Up Next
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
Chris Simms and Mike Florio are on the Bills bandwagon in Week 14, as Josh Allen takes on Matthew Stafford and the Rams in a high-octane showdown.
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio run through their most confident picks for Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season.
NFL Week 14 preview: Bengals vs. Cowboys
NFL Week 14 preview: Bengals vs. Cowboys
Chris Simms and Mike Florio could see a settled-in Cooper Rush and the Cowboys giving the Bengals some trouble, but not enough to spring the upset on Monday Night Football.
NFL Week 14 preview: Jaguars vs. Titans
NFL Week 14 preview: Jaguars vs. Titans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms like the Titans to bounce back at home against a Jaguars team in "disarray" as Will Levis continues to prove his place as the team's franchise QB.
NFL Week 14 preview: Browns vs. Steelers
NFL Week 14 preview: Browns vs. Steelers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze if the Browns loss in Week 13 ends the "hope energy" in Cleveland or if the Steelers can continue to expand its pass offense and rectify their loss to split the season series.
NFL Week 14 preview: Raiders vs. Buccaneers
NFL Week 14 preview: Raiders vs. Buccaneers
Chris Simms is surprised by how much Tampa Bay is favored over Las Vegas in Week 14 but still likes the Buccaneers to win, while Mike Florio believes the Bucs will also cover.
NFL Week 14 preview: Packers vs. Lions
NFL Week 14 preview: Packers vs. Lions
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if the Packers can capitalize on a banged-up Lions defense, or if the home crowd will spark Detroit to another crucial win.
Bucs have edge over Falcons in NFC South race
Bucs have edge over Falcons in NFC South race
It's close, but Chris Simms picks the Buccaneers to beat the Falcons to the NFC South crown despite Atlanta owning the tiebreaker.
Chargers confused Cousins with ‘different looks’
Chargers confused Cousins with 'different looks'
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the Chargers defensive performance in their Week 13 victory over the Falcons, using film to explain how Los Angeles confused Kirk Cousins with 'different looks' in the win.
Eagles put the clamps on Ravens in NFL Week 13
Eagles put the clamps on Ravens in NFL Week 13
Baltimore came out with a good plan for the first two drives against Philadelphia, but Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed illustrate what the Eagles did on defense throughout the rest of the contest to bottle up the Ravens.
Can Winston limit mistakes vs. Broncos defense?
Can Winston limit mistakes vs. Broncos defense?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed look ahead to the Denver Broncos' matchup vs. the Cleveland Browns on Monday and question whether Jameis Winston can limit his mistakes.