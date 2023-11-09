Watch Now
Week 10 preview: Jets vs. Raiders
The Jets and Raiders have plenty to play for when they meet in Week 10 on Sunday Night Football, creating plenty of intrigue in Las Vegas between two evenly matched football teams.
Week 10 preview: Broncos vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Mike Florio dive into the Week 10 Monday matchup between the Denver Broncos and the four-loss Buffalo Bills whose playoff hopes are in danger if they add too many more to that tally.
BAL, PIT, ATL, DET among NFL Week 10’s best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio agree on the Steelers improving to 6-3, the Cowboys covering the spread vs. the Giants and more in their NFL Week 10 best bets.
Week 10 preview: Commanders vs. Seahawks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look ahead to the Week 10 matchup between the Commanders and Seahawks, and analyze the recent struggles on the offensive side of the ball for Seattle.
Week 10 preview: Giants vs. Cowboys
The Giants playing against the Cowboys in Dallas features the biggest spread not only of the week, but of the season, and Mike Florio anticipates the contest to be as ugly as predicted, while Chris Simms isn't so sure.
Week 10 preview: Lions vs. Chargers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview what should be a showcase of two dynamic offenses when the Detroit Lions travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers.
Week 10 preview: Falcons vs. Cardinals
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why this could be a "season-defining moment" for the Falcons, if they fall to the Cardinals in Week 10.
Week 10 preview: Titans vs. Buccaneers
The Buccaneers are currently mired in a four-game losing streak, and while Chris Simms expects Tampa Bay's misery to continue, Mike Florio is taking the Titans on the road in Week 10.
Week 10 preview: Packers vs. Steelers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio examine if the Packers will be able to move the ball on the Steelers at home.
Week 10 preview: Saints vs. Vikings
Chris Simms and Mike Florio have very different expectations on how the Week 10 matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings will play out.
Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Jaguars
The 49ers are emerging from their bye week perhaps with a sense of desperation in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Chris Simms and Mike Florio think that'll play to their benefit against the Jaguars.
Week 10 preview: Texans vs. Bengals
Chris Simms and Mike Florio both see the Cincinnati Bengals taking down the Houston Texans in NFL Week 10, but neither see it as a comfortable or easy win for Joe Burrow and co.