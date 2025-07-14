 Skip navigation
Top News

Florida Panthers
Panthers’ 2nd Stanley Cup banner raising set for Oct. 7 before hosting Blackhawks to open NHL season
World Aquatics
World Aquatics Championships 2025: How to watch, schedule, preview
MLB: Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees
Curveballs are disappearing in MLB as velocity obsession reshapes pitching landscape

Top Clips

oly_xx_adaptivetrailer.jpg
ADAPTIVE: Team USA’s Paralympians road to glory
nbc_golf_darbonintv_250714.jpg
Darbon prepared for an ‘exciting week’ at The Open
nbc_cyc_tdfhealyintv_250714.jpg
Healy: Wearing yellow jersey is a ‘fairytale’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Is Christian McCaffrey the best bet to win CPOY?

July 14, 2025 11:59 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick give their picks for NFL Comeback Player of the Year, targeting Christian McCaffrey and Trevor Lawrence as early bets to make.

nbc_roto_vikingsfutures_250714.jpg
02:14
Evaluating Vikings futures and Super Bowl odds
nbc_pft_pftpmmailbagv2_250711.jpg
11:58
PFT PM Mailbag: Guaranteed deals, games in Hawaii
nbc_pft_pftpmhowellv2_250711.jpg
13:14
NFLPA circles wagons around Howell
nbc_pft_pftpmmahomes18games_250711.jpg
02:53
Mahomes ‘not a big fan’ of 18-game regular season
nbc_pft_pftpmsteelersrodgers_250711.jpg
02:25
Whaley: PIT considered drafting Rodgers in 2005
nbc_pftpm_harrisnews_250711.jpg
05:57
Harris suffers eye injury in fireworks ‘mishap’
nbc_roto_marvinmimsjr_250710.jpg
01:18
Could Mims Jr. emerge as a WR2 for the Broncos?
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250710.jpg
02:37
PFT PM Mailbag: Biggest sleeper in the AFC
nbc_pftpm_dsanderssalcap_250710.jpg
05:59
Unpacking Deion calling for an NCAAF salary cap
nbc_pftpm_newexdirector_250710.jpg
03:07
How new NFLPA executive director could affect NFL
nbc_pftpm_nflparules_250710.jpg
04:49
Inside NFLPA’s rules for changing leadership
nbc_pftpm_lloydhowell_250710.jpg
07:44
NFLPA’s Howell faces conflict of interest scrutiny
nbc_pftpm_legalfees_250710.jpg
07:05
NFL plans to seek $12 million in legal fees
nbc_pftpm_collusionrecap_250710.jpg
08:19
What NFLPA appealing collusion ruling could entail
nbc_roto_ford_250709.jpg
01:16
Report: Browns RB Ford likely to start Week 1
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250709.jpg
13:58
PFT PM Mailbag: Best AFC West head coaches ever?
nbc_pft_pftpm_commandersname_250709.jpg
04:06
Are the Commanders inching towards a name change?
nbc_pft_pftpm_bigbillgambling_250709.jpg
03:04
Analyzing big, beautiful bill’s gambling provision
nbc_pft_pftpm_dakprescottgeorgepickens_250709.jpg
04:16
Florio: Pickens has never had high-end QB like Dak
nbc_pft_pftpm_kyrenwilliamsjamescook_250709.jpg
03:38
Williams, Cook have opposing contract approaches
nbc_pft_pftpm_treysmith_250709.jpg
05:47
Will Chiefs work out a long-term deal with Smith?
nbc_pftpm_netflixquarterback_v2_250708.jpg
02:57
Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ is nice ‘background noise’
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250708.jpg
15:26
PFT PM Mailbag: Roster cuts without preseason?
nbc_pftpm_asantesamuelsr_250708.jpg
03:57
Florio: Dolphins are ‘stuck’ under Ross’ ownership
nbc_pftpm_aaronrodgers_250708.jpg
06:52
Is Rodgers’ media tour a distraction from winning?
nbc_pftpm_kirkcousins_250708.jpg
05:24
Florio: Cousins felt ‘misled’ by Falcons
nbc_pft_mailbag_250707.jpg
17:57
PFT PM Mailbag: Update on Chiefs stadium decision
nbc_pft_chaseclaypool_250707v2.jpg
02:43
Claypool deserves a ‘second chance’ in NFL
nbc_pft_gamblerbill_250707.jpg
04:21
How the Big, Beautiful Bill impacts gamblers
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250707.jpg
03:14
Kelce predicts teams will attack Hunter on defense

oly_xx_adaptivetrailer.jpg
02:20
ADAPTIVE: Team USA’s Paralympians road to glory
nbc_golf_darbonintv_250714.jpg
09:43
Darbon prepared for an ‘exciting week’ at The Open
nbc_cyc_tdfhealyintv_250714.jpg
01:12
Healy: Wearing yellow jersey is a ‘fairytale’
nbc_cyc_tdfkussintv_250714.jpg
02:02
Kuss ‘happy’ for teammate Yates after Stage 10 win
nbc_golf_rorydesk_250714.jpg
05:12
How important would a McIlroy win at The Open be?
nbc_cyc_tdfyatesintv_250714.jpg
01:40
Yates ‘was not really expecting’ to win Stage 10
nbc_golf_ireland_250714.jpg
02:17
Notable golf courses of Ireland, Northern Ireland
nbc_golf_ryanpeakeft_250714.jpg
14:27
Ride With Me: The Ryan Peake Story
nbc_cyc_tdfstage10finish_250714.jpg
11:42
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 10 finish
nbc_bte_wnbaimprovedplayer_250714.jpg
01:55
Thornton ‘the odds-on leader’ for WNBA’s MIP award
nbc_bte_hrderby_250714.jpg
02:05
Who are best HR Derby bets outside of Raleigh?
nbc_roto_openchampionship_250714.jpg
01:59
How to find betting value for The Open
nbc_bte_lynxsky_250714.jpg
01:29
Will the Lynx cover against the Sky?
FowlerOpenpreview.jpg
04:41
How will players adjust to Royal Portrush?
oly_wpm_usavbrahl_250714.jpg
11:49
U.S. men’s water polo downs Brazil, 16-7
nbc_golf_lowrypresser_250714.jpg
15:28
Lowry feeling ‘rejuvenated’ heading into The Open
nbc_golf_roryquestions_250714.jpg
04:11
McIlroy reflects on 2019 Open Championship
nbc_golf_toddlewis_250714.jpg
02:37
Change of scenery helping McIlroy before The Open
nbc_golf_roryintv_250714.jpg
21:20
McIlroy excited for homecoming at The Open
nbc_cyc_tdfsimmonsintv_250714.jpg
01:25
Simmons: ‘If there’s a chance, I go for it’
nbc_moto_superbikelagunasecahl3_250713.jpg
07:59
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Laguna Seca, Race 3
nbc_moto_ridesaidlagunaseca_250713.jpg
07:59
What Superbike riders said after Laguna Seca
nbc_golf_intvstheopen_250713.jpg
03:36
Royal Portrush a ‘challenging but fair’ test
nbc_roryinterview_250713.jpg
04:46
Scottish T2 a huge boost for Rory before The Open
nbc_golf_gotterupintv_250713.jpg
02:01
Gotterup: Win a ‘notch in the belt’ for confidence
nbc_nas_cupsonoma_250713.jpg
14:55
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma
nbc_moto_superbikemontereyrace2_250713.jpg
09:24
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Laguna Seca, Race 2
ISCO_4_raw.jpg
06:07
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Final Round
mpx_golf.jpg
01:46
American Century Championship Final Rd. best shots
nbc_golf_americancenturyrd3_250713.jpg
14:07
HLs: 2025 American Century Championship, Final Rd.