Who are best HR Derby bets outside of Raleigh?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Panthers’ 2nd Stanley Cup banner raising set for Oct. 7 before hosting Blackhawks to open NHL season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
World Aquatics Championships 2025: How to watch, schedule, preview
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Curveballs are disappearing in MLB as velocity obsession reshapes pitching landscape
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
ADAPTIVE: Team USA’s Paralympians road to glory
Darbon prepared for an ‘exciting week’ at The Open
Healy: Wearing yellow jersey is a ‘fairytale’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Panthers’ 2nd Stanley Cup banner raising set for Oct. 7 before hosting Blackhawks to open NHL season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
World Aquatics Championships 2025: How to watch, schedule, preview
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Curveballs are disappearing in MLB as velocity obsession reshapes pitching landscape
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
ADAPTIVE: Team USA’s Paralympians road to glory
Darbon prepared for an ‘exciting week’ at The Open
Healy: Wearing yellow jersey is a ‘fairytale’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Who are best HR Derby bets outside of Raleigh?
July 14, 2025 11:54 AM
Vaughn Dalzell runs through the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby field, breaking down the bets outside of Seattle Mariners star and betting favorite Cal Raleigh.
Related Videos
01:42
Players to watch in MLB All-Star Futures Game
01:34
Will Matthews strike out too much for fantasy?
01:22
Crow-Armstrong becoming a ‘true superstar’
01:54
Skenes still top bet for NL Cy Young Award
02:01
Kim should settle in as Rays starting shortstop
01:14
Cora: Bregman has ‘good chance’ to return soon
01:45
What Senga, Manaea returns mean for fantasy, Mets
01:22
Royals’ Caglianone on verge of ‘hot stretch’
13:08
Smoltz talks transition to golf from baseball
01:52
Brewers’ Hoskins lands on IL with sprained thumb
01:47
Yoshida ‘is really valuable’ ahead of season debut
01:27
Rafaela unlocking power potential with Red Sox
01:35
Diaz among best bets for NL Reliever of the Year
01:16
Take advantage of Yankees’ favorable AL East odds
01:30
Darvish is ‘solid option’ post-MLB All-Star break
01:43
Glasnow will return to Dodgers rotation Wednesday
01:37
Time to move on from Miller with forearm strain
01:50
Smith ‘a clear bet’ to win AL Rookie of the Year
01:38
Why Henriquez and Gelof are waiver wire targets
01:17
O’Neill’s power makes him rosterable in fantasy
01:36
Rays’ Boyle should be a fantasy add ‘everywhere’
01:42
Schlittler a ‘wait and see guy’ in Schmidt’s wake
01:50
Hold Muncy if placed on injured list
01:30
Morris could take the mound with Ober on IL
01:37
Why it won’t ‘hurt’ to drop Braves’ Schwellenbach
01:37
Kershaw becomes 20th pitcher to record 3,000 K’s
01:23
How Carpenter’s injury impacts Tigers’ DH spot
01:32
What to expect from Woodruff’s return to Brewers
01:05
Burleson, Saggese could emerge with Contreras out
01:12
Stick with Devers in fantasy amid rough stretch
Latest Clips
02:20
ADAPTIVE: Team USA’s Paralympians road to glory
09:43
Darbon prepared for an ‘exciting week’ at The Open
01:12
Healy: Wearing yellow jersey is a ‘fairytale’
02:02
Kuss ‘happy’ for teammate Yates after Stage 10 win
05:12
How important would a McIlroy win at The Open be?
01:40
Yates ‘was not really expecting’ to win Stage 10
02:17
Notable golf courses of Ireland, Northern Ireland
14:27
Ride With Me: The Ryan Peake Story
11:42
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 10 finish
01:55
Thornton ‘the odds-on leader’ for WNBA’s MIP award
02:32
Is Christian McCaffrey the best bet to win CPOY?
01:59
How to find betting value for The Open
01:29
Will the Lynx cover against the Sky?
04:41
How will players adjust to Royal Portrush?
11:49
U.S. men’s water polo downs Brazil, 16-7
15:28
Lowry feeling ‘rejuvenated’ heading into The Open
04:11
McIlroy reflects on 2019 Open Championship
02:37
Change of scenery helping McIlroy before The Open
21:20
McIlroy excited for homecoming at The Open
01:25
Simmons: ‘If there’s a chance, I go for it’
07:59
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Laguna Seca, Race 3
07:59
What Superbike riders said after Laguna Seca
03:36
Royal Portrush a ‘challenging but fair’ test
04:46
Scottish T2 a huge boost for Rory before The Open
02:01
Gotterup: Win a ‘notch in the belt’ for confidence
14:55
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma
09:24
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Laguna Seca, Race 2
06:07
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Final Round
01:46
American Century Championship Final Rd. best shots
14:07
HLs: 2025 American Century Championship, Final Rd.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue