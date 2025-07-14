Watch Now
McIlroy excited for homecoming at The Open
Rory McIlroy sits down with the media to talk about returning to Royal Portrush, discussing the state of this game heading into the Open Championship, his view on how the course is set up and more.
Up Next
Change of scenery helping McIlroy before The Open
Change of scenery helping McIlroy before The Open
Todd Lewis reports on how a 'change in atmosphere' has helped Rory McIlroy reset before the Open Championship and how much pressure the five-time major winner is feeling playing at Royal Portrush.
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Final Round
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Final Round
Watch the best shots from the fourth and final round of the ISCO Championship at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open Final Round
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open Final Round
Watch the top moments and best action from the fourth and final round of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour's Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
Rory leaps into Genesis Scottish Open contention
Rory leaps into Genesis Scottish Open contention
Rory McIlroy used an impressive putter to fuel his rise up the leaderboard during Saturday's action at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he put himself in prime position for a title ahead of Sunday's final round.
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 3
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots from the third round of the ISCO Championship at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3
Watch the top moments and best action from the third round of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour's Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 2
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 2
Watch the best shots from the second round of the ISCO Championship at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots and top moments from the second round of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour's Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
How Royal Portrush’s back nine will test players
How Royal Portrush's back nine will test players
Mike Tirico looks at the back nine of Royal Portrush, which features iconic holes such as Calamity Corner that will add to the drama of The Open Championship.