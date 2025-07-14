Skip navigation
WNBA
Date
All Scores
Watch Now
Will the Lynx cover against the Sky?
July 14, 2025 11:28 AM
Vaughn Dalzell and Trysta Krick analyze the spread in the Minnesota Lynx and Chicago Sky matchup and discuss whether Chicago can stay hot at home.
Related Videos
01:55
Thornton ‘the odds-on leader’ for WNBA’s MIP award
01:25
Highlights: Sky stun Lynx, Wilson puts up 34
03:03
Highlights: Storm dig deep, Fever crush Dream
01:46
Highlights: Collier scores 17, Mystics defeat Aces
01:54
‘Can’t count on’ Fever vs. Dream, bet the under
01:46
Mystics have a ‘scary line’ against the Aces
01:56
Aces’ Wilson leads DPOY odds in tight race
02:46
Highlights: Clark returns, Thomas comes up clutch
01:27
Take the under on Reese’s rebounds vs. Wings
01:33
Take the Over in Aces-Liberty despite struggles
02:00
Valkyries-Fever spread hinging on Clark’s status
27:19
Reese leads All-Star reserves, Sykes among snubs
07:30
Reese, Clark weren’t snubbed by WNBA player vote
14:46
Clark fans have spoken with WNBA All-Star vote
01:17
Why the Valkyries are the smart bet against Dream
01:37
Storm a ‘dark horse’ candidate to win WNBA title
01:23
Back Storm on the moneyline in matchup vs. Dream
01:37
Don’t ‘mess around’ with Wings vs. Mercury odds
01:40
Liberty vs. Sparks: Bet under for Plum
01:53
Under is the smart play in Aces vs. Fever
01:37
How to bet on Clark, Collier in Fever-Lynx clash
16:25
Is Clark being a WNBA All-Star captain fair?
14:22
Reese surging toward WNBA All-Star nod
14:37
WNBA adding teams in Detroit, Cleveland and Philly
14:31
Aces acquire Smith in trade with Wings
01:31
Collier is only bet to win WNBA MVP despite odds
02:05
Take Mercury to defeat Liberty at plus money
02:55
WNBA MVP odds are tightening up
01:59
Sykes ‘undoubtedly’ WNBA’s Most Improved Player
01:42
Bank on undervalued Fever to topple Wings
Latest Clips
02:20
ADAPTIVE: Team USA’s Paralympians road to glory
09:43
Darbon prepared for an ‘exciting week’ at The Open
01:12
Healy: Wearing yellow jersey is a ‘fairytale’
02:02
Kuss ‘happy’ for teammate Yates after Stage 10 win
05:12
How important would a McIlroy win at The Open be?
01:40
Yates ‘was not really expecting’ to win Stage 10
02:17
Notable golf courses of Ireland, Northern Ireland
14:27
Ride With Me: The Ryan Peake Story
11:42
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 10 finish
02:32
Is Christian McCaffrey the best bet to win CPOY?
02:05
Who are best HR Derby bets outside of Raleigh?
01:59
How to find betting value for The Open
04:41
How will players adjust to Royal Portrush?
11:49
U.S. men’s water polo downs Brazil, 16-7
15:28
Lowry feeling ‘rejuvenated’ heading into The Open
04:11
McIlroy reflects on 2019 Open Championship
02:37
Change of scenery helping McIlroy before The Open
21:20
McIlroy excited for homecoming at The Open
01:25
Simmons: ‘If there’s a chance, I go for it’
07:59
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Laguna Seca, Race 3
07:59
What Superbike riders said after Laguna Seca
03:36
Royal Portrush a ‘challenging but fair’ test
04:46
Scottish T2 a huge boost for Rory before The Open
02:01
Gotterup: Win a ‘notch in the belt’ for confidence
14:55
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma
09:24
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Laguna Seca, Race 2
06:07
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Final Round
01:46
American Century Championship Final Rd. best shots
14:07
HLs: 2025 American Century Championship, Final Rd.
01:49
Pavelski WALKS OFF with eagle at American Century
