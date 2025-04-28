Skip navigation
2025 NFL Draft Grades:
Winners, losers, best picks, sleepers for all 32 teams
Rogers' 2025 NFL Draft grades: TB, BAL score big
April 28, 2025 12:04 PM
Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down the most notable high and low marks from Rogers' 2025 NFL Draft team grades.
02:45
Judkins among NFL Rookie of the Year best bets
03:30
Monangai a deep sleeper in Berry’s rookie rankings
01:34
Rather bet Jeanty or Ward for OROY at price?
05:26
Hunter provides insurance in Rams backfield
11:34
Jeanty leads dynasty rookie superflex rankings
04:40
Johnson could make early impact for Steelers
06:08
Stevenson on Berry’s post NFL draft Hate list
04:02
Skattebo has chance to unseat Tracy with Giants
08:48
Williams tops Berry’s post NFL draft Love list
07:15
2025 NFL Draft biggest winners
08:07
Simms: Milroe is ‘someone you want to root for’
05:12
Shough’s maturity gives the Saints options at QB
03:28
Likelihood of Sanders returning to college
08:04
Sanders ‘disrespected’ the NFL draft process
07:34
Simms ‘laughed’ when Browns picked Sanders at 144
03:48
Berry, Stefanski explain reaction to Sanders pick
13:36
Unpacking prank call Ulbrich’s son made to Sanders
12:13
How Browns can navigate crowded QB room
08:15
Why the Browns decided to draft Sanders at 144
05:02
How ‘the Deion factor’ impacted Shedeur’s draft
08:43
Browns were ‘story’ of NFL draft with Sanders pick
08:14
Eagles lead NFC East with strong NFL draft haul
08:44
Bears add ‘endless possibilities’ for Johnson
12:45
Raiders, Chargers add difference-makers in draft
03:29
NFL draft winners and losers: Sanders a winner?
07:34
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
19:38
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
04:40
Biggest fantasy takeaways from Day 2 of NFL draft
05:58
Milroe, Johnson have tremendous upside
02:10
Gabriel picked ahead of Sanders in ‘stunning’ move
08:10
Examining ‘disconnect’ in Sanders’ draft journey
02:07
Clippers to bounce back against ‘gassed’ Nuggets
01:53
Curry rebounds, Green points in Game 4 worth looks
01:17
Why Tucker brings excellent NL MVP betting value
01:23
Bet on both Arsenal and PSG to score in UCL semi
02:01
Take the points with Pistons in Game 5 vs. Knicks
06:54
Patrick: Redick tired Lakers out in G4 vs. Wolves
01:29
Expect ‘emphatic’ win for Pacers vs. Bucks
16:56
Clark: DEN building toward Super Bowl contention
10:37
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 1
09:13
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4
03:00
Saigo survived ‘absolute carnage’ to win Chevron
02:38
Unpacking Jutanugarn’s poor chip at Chevron
02:25
Griffin, Novak share ‘full circle’ win at Zurich
03:22
Cup drivers recap Talladega race won by Cindric
03:52
Saigo takes advantage in chaotic Chevron playoff
07:11
Saigo accepts Dinah Shore Trophy at Chevron Champ.
17:49
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Final Round
14:23
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega
02:32
Hard hits for Bell, Buescher coming up to speed
01:57
Pit road mess collects Keselowski, Busch at ‘Dega
01:48
Jutanugarn stubs chip, loses Chevron lead
05:17
How Liverpool handled Spurs to win PL title
06:01
PL Update: Liverpool rout Spurs to win title
02:56
WATCH: Liverpool become Premier League champions
04:19
Slot reflects on Liverpool’s ‘brilliant’ campaign
03:44
Salah describes emotions of Liverpool’s title win
05:01
Slot addresses Anfield after Liverpool win title
16:11
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Spurs Matchweek 34
01:08
Liverpool ‘the most beautiful club in the world’
