Top News

Sidney Crosby
Sidney Crosby signs two-year extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins that runs through 2026-27 season
CJ Bailey
NC State going with freshman Bailey as starting QB at No. 21 Clemson after McCall’s injury
Paul Maurice
Panthers coach Paul Maurice is rested and refreshed. Now he’s set to lead the Cup champions into camp

Top Clips

nbc_dps_nflweek2recap_240916.jpg
Cardinals, Saints headline biggest Week 2 wins
nbc_golf_gt_omeararetiring_v2_240916.jpg
O’Meara announces retirement from pro golf
nbc_ffhh_cardoffv2_240916.jpg
‘Wheels up’ for Harrison Jr. after breakout Week 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Can Young succeed in NFL, even in a good system?

September 16, 2024 02:56 PM
Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young joins Dan Patrick to talk about whether Bryce Young has shown he can be an NFL-caliber player even in a decent system, what's changed from his time in the league and more.
nbc_dps_nflweek2recap_240916.jpg
9:43
Cardinals, Saints headline biggest Week 2 wins
nbc_ffhh_cardoffv2_240916.jpg
7:20
‘Wheels up’ for Harrison Jr. after breakout Week 2
new_falcons.jpg
2:58
Cousins, Falcons aim to get on track vs. Eagles
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_240916.jpg
2:26
Consider Smith, Robinson in Falcons-Eagles markets
nbc_ffhh_pachecochiefs_240916.jpg
7:08
How to value Perine, Steele with Pacheco injured
nbc_ffhh_seahawks_240916.jpg
3:00
JSN’s fantasy stock rises after career day vs. NE
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_240916.jpg
5:47
LaPorta, Pittman Jr. disappoint managers in Week 2
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_240916.jpg
6:29
Nabers, Dobbins lead Week 2 fantasy standouts
nbc_ffhh_bowersraiders_240916.jpg
6:37
Bowers firmly among elite fantasy TEs after Week 2
nbc_ffhh_kamarastsoffence_240916.jpg
13:21
Kubiak’s scheme fuels Kamara’s fantasy resurgence
nbc_pft_sunsuperlatives_240916.jpg
13:37
Week 2 superlatives: Jets, Dobbins take off
nbc_pft_draftsundaystmnt_240916.jpg
2:40
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
