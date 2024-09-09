Watch Now
Goff hits Williams for a 52-yard TD vs. Rams
Jameson Williams hits Tre'Davious White with a nasty double move, creating the opening for a 52-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff to extend the Lions' lead against the Rans.
Lions edge Rams in OT thriller at Detroit
The Rams forced OT with a FG, but the Lions got it done on their first drive, defeating L.A. 26-20.
Dobbins a ‘difference-maker’ in NFL return
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss J.K. Dobbins' impressive performance in the Los Angeles Chargers' 22-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, breaking down the 25-year-old's impact on the Week 1 win.
Colts can take away ‘positives’ from Week 1 loss
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Texans vs. Colts game in Week 1, particularly C.J. Stroud's potential in Houston and Anthony Richardson's flashes of greatness in the close contest.
Speed Round: Week 1 Fill in the Blank
The FNIA crew do a speed round to reveal the most impressive wins, new head coaches who want a Week 1 mulligan, best individual performances and more.
Kupp is a man on a mission for go-ahead TD
Cooper Kupp is unstoppable on this drive, capping it off with a sprint into the end zone to put the Rams up 20-17 after the extra point in the fourth quarter.
Williams dealing with NFL ‘learning curve’
The Football Night in America crew evaluate Caleb Williams' NFL debut against the Tennessee Titans, explaining what the No. 1 overall pick must do to improve in his first season with the Chicago Bears.
Patriots ‘show identity’ in Week 1 win vs. Bengals
The Football Night in America crew recap the New England Patriots' Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, discussing the identity the team showed under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo.
Prescott, Cowboys dominate Browns in Week 1
The Football Night in America crew breaks down the Dallas Cowboys' convincing Week 1 victory over the Cleveland Browns, questioning what's next for both quarterbacks after the lopsided matchup.
Gibbs wins battle of inches for Lions TD
Jahmyr Gibbs scrapes into the end zone to put the Lions up 10-3 at the end of the second quarter against the Rams.
Watt found ‘golden nugget’ studying Falcons film
Mike Florio provides details on Steelers linebacker TJ Watt saying he found a "golden nugget" studying the Atlanta Falcons film that provided an advantage for Pittsburgh.
Mixon confident ‘I’m just reaching my prime’
Mike Florio provides insight on his conversation with Joe Mixon, detailing how there’s much more to come for the RB in Houston.