Analyzing Cook, Elliott's fit with NYJ and NE
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down the fantasy implications of Dalvin Cook signing with the New York Jets and Ezekiel Elliott signing with the New England Patriots.
McCaffrey, Ekeler lead Berry’s RB rankings
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers reveal their running back tiers, with fantasy studs Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler leading the way.
Can Taylor be trusted by fantasy owners?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor's injury situation and trade request and what it means for fantasy owners moving forward.
Berry’s QB rankings led by Hurts, Allen, Mahomes
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers reveal their quarterback tiers, with Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes leading the way, and detail their decision-making process for their rankings.
What will offense look like for CHI, IND, GB, CLE?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher analyze the preseason play of Justin Fields, Anthony Richardson, Jordan Love, and Sam Howell, and predict what their corresponding teams might look like this season.
Berry’s preseason fantasy takeaways: Dell, JSN
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher react to Thursday's preseason action and highlight notable players to watch from the Texans, Patriots, Seahawks and Vikings.
Henry, Pierce lead Berry’s 2023 fantasy trivia
Damian Dabrowski joins Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers on Fantasy Football Happy Hour for some trivia with looks at Derrick Henry, Dameon Pierce and more.
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 81-100
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers examine the 81-100 range in Berry's 2023 overall rankings including Brandin Cooks, Michael Thomas, Jakobi Meyers and more.
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 61-80
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher review notable names in the 61-80 range of Berry's 2023 overall rankings including Cam Akers, Deshaun Watson and more.
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 51-60
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers highlight the 51-60 range of Berry's 2023 overall rankings including Diontae Johnson, James Conner and Dameon Pierce.
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 41-50
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers examine Berry's 2023 fantasy football overall rankings from No. 50 to 41 including Calvin Ridley, Jerry Jeudy, Joe Burrow and more.
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 31-40
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review Berry's 2023 fantasy football overall rankings from No. 40 to 31 including Breece Hall, DeAndre Hopkins, Lamar Jackson and more.