Berry rides with St. Brown in Superflex mock draft
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew highlight notable second-round selections from Rotoworld's 12-team PPR Superflex mock draft 2.0, including Berry's 'Ride or Die' Amon-Ra St. Brown and more.
Berry drafts Hurts with top pick in Superflex mock
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, Lawrence Jackson Jr. and Connor Rogers review first-round picks from Rotoworld's 12-team PPR Superflex mock draft 2.0, including Jalen Hurts, Justin Jefferson and more.
Richardson, Sanders highlight boom-or-bust players
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher analyze the fantasy values of Anthony Richardson, Miles Sanders, Keenan Allen and Calvin Ridley heading into the 2023 season.
Fantasy implications of Taylor’s trade request
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down what Jonathan Taylor's trade situation means for fantasy managers and the news of Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba undergoing wrist surgery.
Can Flowers become Ravens’ top receiver in 2023?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the Baltimore Ravens' wide receiver room and how rookie Zay Flowers can establish himself as a fantasy force with quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Why Dotson is an underrated fantasy option at WR
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers break down Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson's fantasy outlook and the running back matchup brewing between Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr.
Howell rising up Berry’s quarterback rankings
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Sam Howell's preseason performance against the Baltimore Ravens and why the second-year quarterback has some underrated fantasy potential.
Seven habits of highly effective fantasy drafters
Matthew, Jay and Connor break down their 7 Habits of Highly Effective Drafters for the upcoming fantasy football draft season.
Buying Elliott as all-down contributor for NE?
Matthew, Jay and Connor analyze Bill O' Brien's claim that running back Ezekiel Elliott can contribute on all three downs for the New England Patriots.
TEN’s Spears has fantasy value as Henry’s backup
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyzes Tyjae Spears' fantasy value as Derrick Henry's backup with the Tennessee Titans.
Warren pushing Harris for carries in PIT backfield
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers go through the latest fantasy football player news, including a brewing battle between Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris in the Pittsburgh Steelers' backfield.
Mariota causes concern if Hurts goes down
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher review the performance of Philadelphia's backfield against Cleveland, which is expected to be a three-headed monster this season, and address the struggles of Marcus Mariota.