Berry's Week 6 RB Love/Hate: Mostert, Taylor lead
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss players on Berry's running back Love/Hate list for Week 6, led by Raheem Mostert, Jonathan Taylor and D'Andre Swift.
Berry’s fantasy preview for Broncos vs. Chiefs
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers preview the biggest fantasy storylines for Thursday night's matchup between the Broncos and Chiefs, including the impact of weather and the weakness of the Denver defense.
Berry’s Week 6 WR Love/Hate: Nacua, Samuel on top
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss the players landing on Berry's pass catcher Love/Hate for Week 6, including Puka Nacua, Adam Thielen, Deebo Samuel and Amari Cooper.
Berry’s Week 6 QB Love/Hate led by Fields, Watson
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss signal-callers landing on Berry's Week 6 Love/Hate, including Justin Fields, Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson.
Expect Kelce, Williams to play in TNF contest
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review the latest Rotoworld Player News, including how injuries to players in Thursday Night Football's contest between the Chiefs and Broncos may impact the game.
Jets’ Breece Hall is burning hot going into Week 6
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss the emergence of Jets running back Breece Hall and whether or not Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis should remain in your lineups.
Jaguars at disadvantage vs. Colts in Week 6
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew take an early look at the Week 6 betting lines and share why the Colts hold a slight advantage over the Jaguars heading into their Week 6 matchup.
Ride Jaguars’ Lawrence against Colts in Week 6
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew play a game of "Keep it open or Close it out" with Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, Bills RB James Cook and several other players.
How Richardson’s injury affects Colts in fantasy
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss the injury to Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson and how it could impact the roster moving forward.
How Kelce, Watson injuries impact fantasy rosters
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew discuss the injuries to Travis Kelce and Deshaun Watson and how they could impact fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 6.
NFL Offensive Player of the Year: Chase has value
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher review Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and win total futures on Fantasy Football Happy Hour.
Berry’s MNF takeaways: Hard to find Love in Vegas
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher give their fantasy football takeaways from the Los Vegas Raiders' victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 on Monday Night Football.