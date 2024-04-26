Watch Now
Williams could thrive in a 'loaded' Bears offense
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the winners of the 2024 NFL Draft, including Caleb Williams going to Chicago and the New York Jets trading back to select Olu Fashanu.
NFL Draft Round 1 recap: Fantasy takeaways
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher recap the first round of action from the 2024 NFL Draft, giving their reactions from a fantasy football perspective.
Analyzing Legette’s fantasy fit with Panthers
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the Carolina Panthers moving up into the 1st round to select Xavier Legette, questioning how the former South Carolina receiver fits with the team.
Pearsall adds to 49ers’ fantasy weapons
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher react to the San Francisco 49ers drafting Ricky Pearsall and project his fantasy role with the team.
Worthy finds ‘dream’ fantasy spot with Chiefs
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher explain what makes Xavier Worthy so dangerous for defenses and why he speedster can thrive in the Chiefs' high-powered offense.
Thomas Jr. is a ‘big play threat’ for Jaguars
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher analyze Brian Thomas Jr.'s fit with the Jacksonville Jaguars and how playing alongside Gabe Davis may impact his fantasy value.
Raiders not the best fit for Bowers in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher react to the Las Vegas Raiders selecting Brock Bowers at No. 13, discussing why the Georgia TE could have landed in a better fantasy spot.
Nix ‘should start right away’ with Broncos
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Bo Nix's fantasy fit with the Denver Broncos and explain why the Oregon product should be able to start during his rookie season.
McCarthy lands in great fantasy spot with MIN
The FFHH crew react to the Minnesota Vikings trading up for J.J. McCarthy, discussing how the Falcons' selection of Michael Penix Jr. threw a wrench in the draft.
Analyzing Odunze’s fantasy value with Bears
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down Rome Odunze's fit with the Chicago Bears, predicting how the Washington product will perform in a crowded Bears receiving room.
Penix Jr.'s fantasy outlook is ‘murky’ with ATL
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss how Michael Penix Jr. will not be an immediate fantasy contributor playing behind Kirk Cousins with the Atlanta Falcons.
Nabers will be an ‘explosive threat’ in fantasy
The FFHH crew discuss the potential of Malik Nabers as a fantasy factor with the New York Giants in 2024.