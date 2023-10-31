 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tiger, McIlroy launch new tech-infused golf league 'TGL'
Tiger’s, Rory’s TGL announces format; JT signs with team
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
Ryan Blaney takes top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Martinsville
SX Atlanta Hunter Lawrence thumbs up
Honda officially announces Hunter Lawrence’s move to the 450 division
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_berry_waiverwiretes_231031.jpg
Berry: Be aggressive for McBride, Hill on waivers
nbc_pl_topgoalsskillssavesmw10_231031.jpg
Top goals, skills, saves: Matchweek 10 (2023-24)
nbc_big10_filmbreakdownep8v2_231031.jpg
Analyzing Henderson’s ‘explosive talent’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tiger, McIlroy launch new tech-infused golf league 'TGL'
Tiger’s, Rory’s TGL announces format; JT signs with team
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
Ryan Blaney takes top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Martinsville
SX Atlanta Hunter Lawrence thumbs up
Honda officially announces Hunter Lawrence’s move to the 450 division
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_berry_waiverwiretes_231031.jpg
Berry: Be aggressive for McBride, Hill on waivers
nbc_pl_topgoalsskillssavesmw10_231031.jpg
Top goals, skills, saves: Matchweek 10 (2023-24)
nbc_big10_filmbreakdownep8v2_231031.jpg
Analyzing Henderson’s ‘explosive talent’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Carr, Howell lead Berry's Week 9 waiver wire QBs

October 31, 2023 12:59 PM
Matthew Berry and Co. discuss signal-callers on the waiver wire that could provide a boost to fantasy managers in Week 9, including Derek Carr, Sam Howell, Will Levis and others.
Up Next
nbc_berry_waiverwiretes_231031.jpg
1:37
Berry: Be aggressive for McBride, Hill on waivers
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_231030.jpg
3:52
Jones, Sanders continue to struggle in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_231030.jpg
6:55
What to make of Levis’ big fantasy performance
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_231030.jpg
3:52
Jacobs’ Under on rushing yards a smart MNF bet
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_injuryreport_231030.jpg
3:21
How Cousins’ injury impacts the fantasy landscape
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_indno_231030.jpg
14:58
Should fantasy managers ‘buy low’ on Tony Pollard?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_phiwsh_231030.jpg
11:20
What is Sam Howell’s fantasy potential?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_bills_231027v2_1920x1080_2277353027859__369435.jpg
15:09
Bills defeated Bucs in ‘must-win’ contest
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_jones_231027_1920x1080_2277337667823.jpg
3:49
Taylor has ‘unlocked’ Waller, Giants WRs
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lastcall_231027.jpg
4:15
Expect big games from Etienne, Hall in Week 8
Now Playing
nbc_berry_refiles_231027.jpg
10:19
Regression Files: Be wary of Carr, Hill
Now Playing
nbc_berry_wot_231027.jpg
7:15
Why Ekeler matches up well vs. Bears on SNF
Now Playing