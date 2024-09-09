Watch Now
Commanders' Daniels sees mixed results in debut
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers go over their fantasy takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Commanders, notably Baker Mayfield and Jayden Daniels, as well as some Week 1 injuries to keep an eye on.
Kupp, Lamb among top NFL Week 1 player prop bets
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew weighs in on several player props across the NFL for Week 1, including Cooper Kupp's receiving totals on Sunday Night Football. Odds by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Rams vs. Lions has massive fantasy potential
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers look ahead to the Week 1 showdown between the Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions Sunday Night Football and share their top fantasy plays ahead of kickoff.
Best Packers vs. Eagles prop bets to make
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers share their favorite prop bets for tonight's Packers vs. Eagles Week 1 fixture, streaming exclusively on Peacock.
Barkley primed for ‘big game’ against Packers
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers preview the Green Bay Packers' Week 1 showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles and reveal their top players to watch in fantasy ahead of kickoff.
Diggs, Kincaid among most intriguing Week 1 plays
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss "What's on Tap" this weekend as the rest of the NFL's Week 1 slate rolls on.
Gauging Worthy’s, Rice’s fantasy upside
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers reflect on Thursday's night's blockbuster season opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.
Evaluating Henry’s usage rate after loss to Chiefs
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss the Ravens' rushing attack after Lamar Jackson rushed for over 100 yards against the Chiefs, but left fantasy managers wanting more from Derrick Henry.
Has Likely supplanted Andrews in Ravens offense?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers share their takeaways from the Kansas City Chiefs' dramatic win over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, and discuss Isaiah Likely's breakout performance.
Stroud, Love feature in Berry’s Week 1 Loves
C.J. Stroud and Jordan Love are among the signal-callers Matthew Berry loves for Week 1, but Brock Purdy doesn’t elicit the same reaction
McLaurin, Hill could step up as Week 1 flexes
Matthew Berry puts together a group of flex picks to turn to if you’re in need during Week 1 of the NFL season.
Berry not buying Purdy, Prescott in Week 1
Matthew Berry expects two big-name quarterbacks to come up short of fantasy expectations in Week 1.