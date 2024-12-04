Watch Now
Mooney, Jennings lead WR start/sit decisions
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss the toughest wide receiver start/sit decisions for Week 14, including takes on Jauan Jennings, Darnell Mooney and more.
Don’t count on Freiermuth in Week 14
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. break down why Pat Freiermuth is a “touchdown dependent” target in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense, urging fantasy managers to proceed with caution in Week 14.
Can Williams, Young continue strong fantasy play?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. evaluate the fantasy production of Caleb Williams and Bryce Young, who are both coming off back-to-back weeks of impressive performances.
Time to drop Ravens’ Johnson in fantasy
Matthew Berry explains why he’s giving up on Dionate Johnson after back-to-back weeks of not catching a pass, discussing how the 28-year-old has failed to make an impact since being traded to the Ravens.
Be cautious with Hubbard, Hunt in Week 14
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss why fantasy managers should fade Kareem Hunt and re-evaluate their expectations for Chuba Hubbard in Week 14.
Mayfield could benefit from matchup vs. Raiders
The FFHH crew explain why Baker Mayfield is still a viable fantasy quarterback despite three straight games with one or fewer touchdown passes, citing a solid matchup vs. the Raiders as a reason to give him the start.
Viable QB adds in Week 14 fantasy: Wilson, Winston
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers examine quarterbacks available on the Week 14 waiver wire, discussing Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Will Levis as viable additions.
Week 14 futures: Mitchell DROY, Rams to win West
FFHH give out their favorite futures bets on DraftKings Sportsbook, including Quinyon Mitchell to win DROY, the Los Angeles Rams to win the NFC West, and Travis Hunter to go No. 1 in the NFL draft.
Thielen, Westbrook-Ikhine lead Week 14 WR waivers
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers run through top WR waiver targets in Week 14, with Adam Thielen trending up in an improved Panthers offense and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine continuing to be a "touchdown machine."
Why Jeudy, Sutton are ‘locked in fantasy starters’
FFHH discuss how the Cleveland Browns have unlocked Jerry Jeudy after his record-breaking performance in Week 13, his ascension with Jameis Winston and Courtland Sutton's place as a “locked in fantasy starter."
Guerendo the top waiver add in Week 14 fantasy
FFHH discuss why Isaac Guerendo is the No. 1 waiver add in Week 14 with a path to instant fantasy production, as well as the importance of “protecting what you have” at this point in the season.
Target TEs Dissly, Gray on Week 14 waivers
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss why managers should expect Will Dissly to bounce back in Week 14 and highlight other available TEs on the waiver wire, including Noah Gray.
Can QB Richardson get hot, lead Colts to playoffs?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss the recent play of Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor, who both helped the Colts improve their postseason odds by earning a 25-24 road victory over the Patriots.