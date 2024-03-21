Watch Now
Allen gives CHI 'greatest situation' for rookie QB
Fantasy Football Happy Hour discusses the Chicago Bears trading a fourth-round pick for veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen, examining why it puts a rookie quarterback in a great situation to succeed in 2024.
