Coleman, Iosivas among depth chart risers
Matthew Berry & Co. discuss their takeaways from NFL Preseason Week 1, including reacting to the depth charts and who played with the starters.
Fantasy tight end questions: Kelce, Bowers, Pitts
Matthew Berry & Co. review intriguing storylines among notable fantasy tight ends for 2024, including Travis Kelce's role, Dalton Kincaid's upside, expectations for Brock Bowers and more.
Nabers ‘in for massive year’ despite ankle sprain
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discusses the latest injury updates to the Kansas City Chiefs' Hollywood Brown and the New York Giants' Malik Nabers.
Daniels, Williams stand out in preseason debuts
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze the preseason debuts of 2024 NFL Draft first-round quarterbacks' Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, JJ McCarthy and Bo Nix.
Pittman Jr. will benefit from Josh Downs’ injury
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs injuring his ankle in training camp, evaluating what the injury means for other Colts skill position players.
Conner is an ‘under-the-radar’ fantasy target
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew breaks down why James Conner is an underrated pickup for your fantasy team. They also discuss other running backs that could have value in late rounds.
Can Gibbs hold first-round value sharing touches?
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze shared backfields in the NFL, including Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in Detroit, along with De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert in Miami.
Fantasy QB storylines: Daniels, Lawrence and more
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers dig into fantasy quarterback values, analyzing whether Jayden Daniels is being under-drafted, if Trevor Lawrence will have a breakout year and more.
CMC remains Berry’s 1.01 for 2024 despite injury
Though he has "some concern" about Christian McCaffrey's calf strain, Matthew Berry remains confident enough to keep the star running back as his top-ranked player for fantasy boards.
Fantasy QB storylines: Mahomes, Hurts and Stroud
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers analyze if Patrick Mahomes can return to fantasy greatness, if Jalen Hurts will be a better passer, how C.J. Stroud will grow in Year 2 and more.
Berry sees ‘monster year’ for Commanders’ Robinson
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers offer up their most-drafted players for the 2024 fantasy football season, predicting big years for Brian Robinson, Rashid Shaheed and Ja'Lynn Polk.
Nabers, Johnson lead Berry’s most-drafted players
Matthew Berry & Co. reveal which players they're targeting in fantasy drafts this summer, including Giants rookie Malik Nabers, new Ravens RB Derrick Henry, and Panthers vet Diontae Johnson.
Williams to see ‘open opportunities’ with Lions
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew breaks down the latest news from NFL training camps and discuss why Jameson Williams could be a wide receiver that fantasy players should draft ahead of the 2024 season.