Top News

Sidney Crosby
Sidney Crosby signs two-year extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins that runs through 2026-27 season
CJ Bailey
NC State going with freshman Bailey as starting QB at No. 21 Clemson after McCall’s injury
Paul Maurice
Panthers coach Paul Maurice is rested and refreshed. Now he’s set to lead the Cup champions into camp

Top Clips

nbc_dps_steveyounginterview_240916.jpg
Can Young succeed in NFL, even in a good system?
nbc_dps_nflweek2recap_240916.jpg
Cardinals, Saints headline biggest Week 2 wins
nbc_golf_gt_omeararetiring_v2_240916.jpg
O’Meara announces retirement from pro golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

'Wheels up’ for Harrison Jr. after breakout Week 2

September 16, 2024 02:16 PM
Matthew Berry & Co. dive into the Cardinals’ offensive explosion in Week 2, Marvin Harrison Jr.’s breakout game, and why Arizona's offense is primed to continue delivering fantasy goods.
new_falcons.jpg
2:58
Cousins, Falcons aim to get on track vs. Eagles
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_240916.jpg
2:26
Consider Smith, Robinson in Falcons-Eagles markets
nbc_ffhh_pachecochiefs_240916.jpg
7:08
How to value Perine, Steele with Pacheco injured
nbc_ffhh_seahawks_240916.jpg
3:00
JSN’s fantasy stock rises after career day vs. NE
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_240916.jpg
5:47
LaPorta, Pittman Jr. disappoint managers in Week 2
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_240916.jpg
6:29
Nabers, Dobbins lead Week 2 fantasy standouts
nbc_ffhh_bowersraiders_240916.jpg
6:37
Bowers firmly among elite fantasy TEs after Week 2
nbc_ffhh_kamarastsoffence_240916.jpg
13:21
Kubiak’s scheme fuels Kamara’s fantasy resurgence
nbc_berry_pickuplines_240913.jpg
4:12
Robinson Jr.'s total yards an intriguing bet
nbc_berry_dennycarter_240913__612057.jpg
12:13
Browns’ Ford is a ‘plug and play’ RB with upside
nbc_berry_mccaffrey_240913.jpg
9:22
McCaffrey’s injury difficult to manage in fantasy
nbc_berry_whatsontap_240913.jpg
11:40
How concerning was Harrison Jr.’s Week 1 showing?
