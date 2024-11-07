Watch Now
Moore, MHJ headed for fantasy disaster in Week 10?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers run through the pass-catchers on Berry’s Week 10 Hate list.
Up Next
Berry low on Stevenson, Etienne in Week 10
Berry low on Stevenson, Etienne in Week 10
Matthew Berry explains to Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher why Rhamondre Stevenson, Rico Dowdle and others made his RB Hate list for Week 10.
Believe in Wilson, Samuel in Week 10
Believe in Wilson, Samuel in Week 10
Matthew Berry is expecting big things out of Garrett Wilson, Deebo Samuel and other pass-catchers on his Week 10 Love list.
How Purdy, Herbert factor into Week 10 Love/Hate
How Purdy, Herbert factor into Week 10 Love/Hate
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew runs through Matthew Berry’s full Love/Hate list for quarterbacks in Week 10 of the NFL season.
Achane, Swift on Berry’s Week 10 RB Love list
Achane, Swift on Berry’s Week 10 RB Love list
Matthew Berry runs through the running backs he’s highest on for Week 10 with Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers.
Can Lamar, Henry thrive vs. Bengals?
Can Lamar, Henry thrive vs. Bengals?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher pick their favorite bets for Thursday Night Football between the Ravens and Bengals.
‘Sell high’ on Stevenson ahead of Bears matchup
'Sell high' on Stevenson ahead of Bears matchup
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Lawrence Jackson highlight Rhamondre Stevenson's recent production and explain why he's a valuable trade asset, and examine Davante Adams' reemergence in New York.
Texans’ Slowik ‘not doing enough’ to help Stroud
Texans' Slowik 'not doing enough' to help Stroud
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed explore the Texans' offensive struggles, discussing Bobby Slowik's decisions, pass protection concerns, and C.J. Stroud's numbers ahead of Houston vs. Detroit on Sunday Night Football.
DET-HOU, SF-TB offer intriguing Week 10 bets
DET-HOU, SF-TB offer intriguing Week 10 bets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Lawrence Jackson share their top bets ahead of the NFL's Week 10 slate, including the 49ers' NFC showdown against the Buccaneers, and the Lions' trip to Houston to take on the Texans.
Can Pittman Jr., Allen bounce back in Week 10?
Can Pittman Jr., Allen bounce back in Week 10?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Lawrence Jackson pick the offensive weapons that they're either starting or sitting in Week 10 following some inconsistent production.
Thomas Jr. a ‘no-brainer’ start against Vikings
Thomas Jr. a 'no-brainer' start against Vikings
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Lawrence Jackson explain why fantasy managers should start Brian Thomas Jr. this week against the Minnesota Vikings, but think twice about starting Travis Etienne.
Is Stroud worth starting against the Lions?
Is Stroud worth starting against the Lions?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Lawrence Jackson examine C.J. Stroud's current run of form with the Houston Texans and wonder if the better fantasy play is to put the second-year quarterback on the bench this week.