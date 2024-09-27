 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff advances at the China Open; Alcaraz and Medvedev progress
nbc_cfb_5sensesosu_240927.jpg
How to watch Ohio State vs Michigan State college football: Time, streaming info for Peacock exclusive game
Alex Ovechkin
Alex Ovechkin has scored on a lot of goalies. They are in awe of him as he chases Gretzky’s record

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_dannyseg_240927.jpg
Tucker, Atwell, Fant top underrated players
nbc_ffhh_giantscowboys_240927.jpg
How Dallas’ poor defense is impacting Lamb
nbc_cfb_5sensesosu_240927.jpg
Five senses of Ohio State football game day

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff advances at the China Open; Alcaraz and Medvedev progress
nbc_cfb_5sensesosu_240927.jpg
How to watch Ohio State vs Michigan State college football: Time, streaming info for Peacock exclusive game
Alex Ovechkin
Alex Ovechkin has scored on a lot of goalies. They are in awe of him as he chases Gretzky’s record

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_dannyseg_240927.jpg
Tucker, Atwell, Fant top underrated players
nbc_ffhh_giantscowboys_240927.jpg
How Dallas’ poor defense is impacting Lamb
nbc_cfb_5sensesosu_240927.jpg
Five senses of Ohio State football game day

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Collins, Johnson highlights NFL Week 4 injuries

September 27, 2024 11:44 AM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the injuries to keep an eye on in Week 4 of the NFL season, including Texans WR Nico Collins (hamstring) and Panthers WR Diontae Johnson (groin).
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_dannyseg_240927.jpg
5:03
Tucker, Atwell, Fant top underrated players
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_giantscowboys_240927.jpg
17:19
How Dallas’ poor defense is impacting Lamb
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lovehateqb_240926.jpg
11:22
Murray, Richardson top Week 4 QB Love/Hate list
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tnfbestbets_240926.jpg
3:29
Week 4 TNF best bets: Ride with Ferguson, Lamb
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_berryflex_240926.jpg
1:41
Berry’s flex picks for Week 4: Fields, Jennings
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lovehaterbs_240926.jpg
15:44
Berry’s Week 4 RB Love/Hate: Jones, Achane lead
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lovehatewr_240926.jpg
15:35
Harrison Jr. leads Berry’s Week 4 WR/TE Love/Hate
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_whoseatingood_240925.jpg
9:04
Jones, Montgomery are strong RB plays in Week 4
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tlawrence_240925.jpg
6:26
Lawrence is ‘droppable’ in 1QB leagues
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotonews_240925.jpg
5:22
What Thielen, Warren injuries mean in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_wrtalk_240925.jpg
9:18
Should Shaheed, Worthy get starts in Week 4?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tetalk_240925.jpg
8:22
Kelce shouldn’t cause managers to panic just yet
Now Playing