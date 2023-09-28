Watch Now
Packers vs. Lions Week 4 best player prop bets
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers take a look at the most bet player props for the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.
Under the radar TNF prop bets to watch
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss their favorite Thursday Night Football player prop bets ahead of the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers NFC North showdown.
Berry’s Love/Hate Week 4 QBs: Herbert, Richardson
Matthew Berry loves the Week 4 matchups for Josh Herbert, Anthony Richardson, and Joe Burrow, and he also has his eyes on Brock Purdy, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Jordan Love, while he's shading Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott.
Berry’s Love/Hate Week 4 WRs: Olave, Higgins
Matthew Berry loves Chris Olave, Tee Higgins and Elijah Moore in their Week 4 fantasy football matchups but believes managers should stay away from Jahan Dotson and DeAndre Hopkins, among others.
Berry’s Love/Hate Week 4 RBs: Walker, Cook, Moss
Kenneth Walker III, James Cook, and Zack Moss are among the running backs Matthew Berry loves for their Week 4 matchups, while he's wary of Joe Mixon, James Conner, and Brian Robinson.
Packers, Lions fortifying rosters ahead of TNF
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher sift through the latest player injury news in the NFL ahead of Week 4, and update the statuses of Aaron Jones, Christian Watson, and David Montgomery for TNF.
Week 4 lines: Cardinals-49ers, Dolphins-Bills
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew review Week 4 matchups with the highest spreads courtesy of DraftKings including Cardinals-49ers, Dolphins-Bills and Seahawks-Giants.
Analyzing Dotson’s struggles, Freiermuth’s outlook
Matthew Berry & Co. dive into Week 4 outlooks for a trio of pass catchers including Jahan Dotson, Pat Freiermuth and Gabe Davis.
Jets RB Hall could be a fantasy buy-low candidate
Matthew Berry explains why Broncos RB Javonte Williams could benefit from game script, what makes Jets RB Breece Hall a buy-low target and why he’s fading Josh Kelley in Week 4.
Lions-Packers fantasy storylines: Watson, Jones
Matthew Berry reviews the latest injury news for key players in Thursday night’s Lions-Packers clash including Christian Watson, Aaron Jones, David Montgomery and more.
Rookie LaPorta already an ‘elite’ fantasy TE1
Matthew Berry highlights Week 4 outlooks for Lions rookie Sam LaPorta, Broncos veteran Courtland Sutton and Marquise Brown as an upside WR3 in the Cardinals' surprising offense.
Defensive Rookie of the Year, win total futures
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers take a look at the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year market and win total futures after Week 4.