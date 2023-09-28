 Skip navigation
Packers vs. Lions Week 4 best player prop bets

September 28, 2023 02:16 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers take a look at the most bet player props for the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.
