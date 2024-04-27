Watch Now
Corum pick creates complicated LAR backfield
The FFHH crew break down Blake Corum's fit in the Los Angeles Rams' backfield, questioning how the move impacts Kyren Williams going forward.
Up Next
McMillan is a long-term fantasy play with Bucs
McMillan is a long-term fantasy play with Bucs
The Happy Hour crew discuss Jalen McMillan's fit in a crowded Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver room.
Lloyd gives Packers a ‘change of pace’ RB
Lloyd gives Packers a 'change of pace' RB
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher react to MarShawn Lloyd being selected by the Green Bay Packers and discuss the fantasy implications of the third-round draft pick.
Wilson can ‘contribute right away’ for Steelers
Wilson can 'contribute right away' for Steelers
The Happy Hour crew react to Roman Wilson being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, questioning how the 2024 National Champion can contribute in a run-heavy Arthur Smith offense.
Burton can be a ‘big-time player’ for Bengals
Burton can be a 'big-time player' for Bengals
The Happy Hour crew discuss the Cincinnati Bengals selecting Jermaine Burton in the third round, analyzing the fantasy impact of the pick.
Benson worth a dynasty stash with Cardinals
Benson worth a dynasty stash with Cardinals
The FFHH crew discuss Trey Benson's potential fantasy outlook with the Arizona Cardinals, making the case for the Florida State product as a solid snag in dynasty leagues.
Corley can thrive through gadget plays with Jets
Corley can thrive through gadget plays with Jets
Connor Rogers explains why Malachi Corley is the "Rolls-Royce" of gadget players and will be used in unique ways with the New York Jets.
Sinnott is an ‘interesting’ TE2 fantasy flier
Sinnott is an 'interesting' TE2 fantasy flier
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher explain why they like former Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott as a fantasy fit with the new-look Washington Commanders.
Analyzing Mitchell’s fantasy impact on Richardson
Analyzing Mitchell's fantasy impact on Richardson
The Happy Hour crew reacts to the Indianapolis Colts drafting WR Adonai Mitchell in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and assess how he will fit into Shane Steichen's offense.
Panthers are a ‘tough landing spot’ for Brooks
Panthers are a 'tough landing spot' for Brooks
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Jonathon Brooks' fit with the Carolina Panthers, explaining why the Texas product isn't in an ideal fantasy spot.
Polk to be ‘productive’ from fantasy perspective
Polk to be 'productive' from fantasy perspective
The Happy Hour crew reacts to the New England Patriots picking WR Ja'Lynn Polk, who has strong blocking ability and is "fearless" going over the middle of the field.
McConkey can become ‘immediate’ WR1 with Chargers
McConkey can become 'immediate' WR1 with Chargers
The Happy Hour crew reacts to the Los Angeles Chargers filling a major need with WR Ladd McConkey, who Connor Rogers believes is the "best route runner in the draft."