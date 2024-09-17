 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alvin Henderson.png
Running Back Alvin Henderson Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl
Kevin Wynn.png
Four-Star Kevin Wynn Pledges to 2025 All-American Bowl
Napheesa Collier
Napheesa Collier’s stellar play has led the Minnesota Lynx to the top of the WNBA

Top Clips

nbc_dls_kerrintv_240917.jpg
Poole incident was angriest Kerr has been at Green
nbc_dps_dponbryceyoung_240917.jpg
Young was ‘never ready’ to start for the Panthers
nbc_ffhh_backtofuture_240917.jpg
Rodgers for MVP a worthwhile longshot futures bet?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Could Whittington thrive in fantasy without Kupp?

September 17, 2024 01:45 PM
Cooper Kupp's injury is a huge blow for the Rams — and fantasy managers, who could look to Jordan Whittington to help fill the void. FFHH looks at the top WR waiver adds, also featuring Jerry Jeudy and Quentin Johnston.
nbc_ffhh_backtofuture_240917.jpg
1:54
Rodgers for MVP a worthwhile longshot futures bet?
nbc_ffhh_waiverwireqbs_240917.jpg
4:11
Look to Smith, Henry on waivers at QB, TE
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirerbs_240917.jpg
14:41
Chiefs’ Perine tops Week 3 waiver RBs sans Pacheco
nbc_ffhh_youngbenched_240917.jpg
9:17
Young’s benching for Dalton good news in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_cardoffv2_240916.jpg
7:20
‘Wheels up’ for Harrison Jr. after breakout Week 2
new_falcons.jpg
2:58
Cousins, Falcons aim to get on track vs. Eagles
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_240916.jpg
2:26
Consider Smith, Robinson in Falcons-Eagles markets
nbc_ffhh_pachecochiefs_240916.jpg
7:08
How to value Perine, Steele with Pacheco injured
nbc_ffhh_seahawks_240916.jpg
3:00
JSN’s fantasy stock rises after career day vs. NE
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_240916.jpg
5:47
LaPorta, Pittman Jr. disappoint managers in Week 2
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_240916.jpg
6:29
Nabers, Dobbins lead Week 2 fantasy standouts
nbc_ffhh_bowersraiders_240916.jpg
6:37
Bowers firmly among elite fantasy TEs after Week 2
