Could Whittington thrive in fantasy without Kupp?
Cooper Kupp's injury is a huge blow for the Rams — and fantasy managers, who could look to Jordan Whittington to help fill the void. FFHH looks at the top WR waiver adds, also featuring Jerry Jeudy and Quentin Johnston.
Rodgers for MVP a worthwhile longshot futures bet?
Jay Croucher gives a futures bet he's examining for this year's NFL awards, and it's a bold one. Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers also weigh in on some bets to make at Defensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year.
Look to Smith, Henry on waivers at QB, TE
The FFHH crew looks at the top waiver wire options at quarterback and tight end for the Week 3 of the fantasy season, led by the Seahawks' Geno Smith and Patriots' Hunter Henry. They also give some top D/ST adds.
Chiefs’ Perine tops Week 3 waiver RBs sans Pacheco
Matthew Berry thinks the Chiefs will use a running back committee in Isiah Pacheco's absence but Samaje Perine will garner the lion's share of touches. Perine and the Jets' Braelon Allen lead this week's RB waiver adds.
Young’s benching for Dalton good news in fantasy
Matthew Berry and FFHH react to the Panthers benching Bryce Young, agreeing that fantasy managers of Carolina players could benefit from Andy Dalton, before looking at a devastating week of injuries to fantasy stars.
‘Wheels up’ for Harrison Jr. after breakout Week 2
Matthew Berry & Co. dive into the Cardinals’ offensive explosion in Week 2, Marvin Harrison Jr.’s breakout game, and why Arizona's offense is primed to continue delivering fantasy goods.
Cousins, Falcons aim to get on track vs. Eagles
FFHH previews the Week 2 Monday night matchup between the Falcons and Eagles, highlighting key players to watch for as Kirk Cousins & Co. aim for win No. 1 of the year.
Consider Smith, Robinson in Falcons-Eagles markets
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers reveal their favorite bets for Monday night's NFC clash between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.
How to value Perine, Steele with Pacheco injured
FFHH explores the Chiefs’ offense after Week 2, examining the team's backfield after Isiah Pacheco's injury, Travis Kelce as a buy-low target, and Xavier Worthy’s boom-bust profile.
JSN’s fantasy stock rises after career day vs. NE
After Jaxon Smith-Njigba's long-awaited breakout game, Matthew Berry says fantasy managers would be wise to invest in a Seahawks’ offense that's trending up.
LaPorta, Pittman Jr. disappoint managers in Week 2
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew review which players dissapointed in Week 2 fantasy lineups, including Sam LaPorta, Michael Pittman Jr., Amari Cooper and more.
Nabers, Dobbins lead Week 2 fantasy standouts
Matthew Berry says Giants' rookie Malik Nabers looks like a "steal" after his breakout Week 2 performance, while J.K. Dobbins once again impressed with the Chargers and Quentin Johnston emerged.