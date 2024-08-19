Watch Now
Dowdle, Palmer among top sleeper picks
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers offer Rico Dowdle, Romeo Doubs and more as sleeper value picks in fantasy football.
How do Warren, Hopkins injuries impact fantasy
The FFHH crew examine the Steelers' backfield and unpack injury implications for fantasy football.
Assessing Maye’s play, Pats-Eagles storylines
Jay Croucher, Connor Rogers and Denny Carter reflect on the Patriots-Eagles preseason game, ponder if Drake Maye will ascend to the starting role sooner than expected and pick preseason games they’re excited for.
Cause for concern with Brooks, Moss’ preseasons
Jonathon Brooks and Zack Moss are the FFHH crew’s biggest fallers at the running back position during the NFL preseason.
Addison, Pickens are WR preseason fallers
Jordan Addison, George Pickens and Troy Franklin are receivers whose preseasons have the FFHH guys a bit worried.
Are Brown, Dobbins young players to buy in on?
Jay Croucher, Connor Rogers and Denny Carter take look at the fantasy value of Chase Brown, J.K. Dobbins and Jalen McMillan.
Kupp, Rice among WR preseason risers
Jay Croucher, Connor Rogers and Denny Carter break down a few players who are improving their fantasy outlook in the preseason and may provide plus value on their draft position.
Darnold could become a Mayfield-type fantasy QB
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew run through the Rotoworld Player News, giving a 2024 outlook for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold after the season-ending injury to rookie signal caller JJ McCarthy.
Can Nacua deliver on 2024 fantasy projections?
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze Matthew Berry's Top 12 wide receiver Rankings, focusing on whether Puka Nacua can put up WR1 numbers with a healthy Cooper Kupp in Los Angeles.
Williams’ workload with Rams ‘not a concern’
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew take a look at the Top 12 running back rankings, discussing why the workload for Kyren Williams shouldn't be a concern, even with rookie Blake Corum in the mix.
Kittle is a ‘boom or bust’ TE fantasy option
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze Matthew Berry's Top 12 tight end Rankings, debating whether San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle is still worth an early-round selection
Burrow’s path to being elite fantasy QB is narrow
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew examine Matthew Berry's Top 12 quarterback Rankings, explaining why Joe Burrow doesn't provide much fantasy upside at the quarterback position.