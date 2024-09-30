 Skip navigation
Top News

NFL: Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals
Stock Up, Stock Down: Terry McLaurin has found his groove with Jayden Daniels
Chicago White Sox
Any help for the lowly Chicago White Sox is likely to come from the inside
Carlos Alcaraz
Sinner and Alcaraz through to China Open semifinals, Sabalenka rolls on

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_wkndwarrior_240930.jpg
Swift has bounce-back game after slow start
nbc_ffhh_jagstexan_240930.jpg
Brown, Moss are both ‘high-end flexes’ in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_commcards_240930.jpg
Daniels, Robinson Jr. are fantasy forces

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NFL: Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals
Stock Up, Stock Down: Terry McLaurin has found his groove with Jayden Daniels
Chicago White Sox
Any help for the lowly Chicago White Sox is likely to come from the inside
Carlos Alcaraz
Sinner and Alcaraz through to China Open semifinals, Sabalenka rolls on

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_wkndwarrior_240930.jpg
Swift has bounce-back game after slow start
nbc_ffhh_jagstexan_240930.jpg
Brown, Moss are both ‘high-end flexes’ in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_commcards_240930.jpg
Daniels, Robinson Jr. are fantasy forces

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
View All Scores

Watch Now

Darnold is a 'legit QB1' for remainder of season

September 30, 2024 01:09 PM
Matthew Berry explains why he's sold on Sam Darnold in fantasy, breaking down his performance vs. the Green Bay Packers and why he remains a strong fit in the Minnesota Vikings' offense.
nbc_ffhh_wkndwarrior_240930.jpg
6:37
Swift has bounce-back game after slow start
nbc_ffhh_jagstexan_240930.jpg
8:06
Brown, Moss are both ‘high-end flexes’ in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_commcards_240930.jpg
6:57
Daniels, Robinson Jr. are fantasy forces
nbc_ffhh_chiefcharger_240930.jpg
7:19
What does Rice injury mean for Chiefs in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_ravenbills_240930.jpg
4:14
Should Andrews be dropped by fantasy managers?
nbc_ffhh_dkhighspread_240927.jpg
3:56
Analyzing NFL Week 4 matchups with highest spreads
nbc_ffhh_week4preview_240927.jpg
11:47
Breaking down Week 4’s highest scoring games
nbc_ffhh_dannyseg_240927.jpg
5:03
Tucker, Atwell, Fant top underrated players
nbc_ffhh_injuries_240927.jpg
9:37
Collins, Johnson highlights NFL Week 4 injuries
nbc_ffhh_giantscowboys_240927.jpg
17:19
How Dallas’ poor defense is impacting Lamb
nbc_ffhh_lovehateqb_240926.jpg
11:22
Murray, Richardson top Week 4 QB Love/Hate list
nbc_ffhh_tnfbestbets_240926.jpg
3:29
Week 4 TNF best bets: Ride with Ferguson, Lamb
