MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open - Round Two
In position to make cut, LPGA rookie disqualified from AIG Women’s Open
Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance - Round Two
Cut Line: Cutting cards could be in the PGA Tour’s future
nbc_fnia_presznpositives_240822.jpg
Team Offense Rankings and Fantasy Football Sleepers

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_cooper_240823.jpg
Browns have several fantasy concerns this year
nbc_ffhh_lawrence_240823.jpg
Jaguars’ offense could create fantasy headaches
nbc_ffhh_titans_240823.jpg
Don’t sleep on Titans’ offense in fantasy drafts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rams' Robinson is a 'savvy' value pick in fantasy

August 23, 2024 11:40 AM
Matthew Berry & Co. assess the Rams' pass catchers for 2024, including Demarcus Robinson as a "smart" late-round target and Puka Nacua's outlook fresh off his historic 2023 campaign.
nbc_ffhh_cooper_240823.jpg
4:00
Browns have several fantasy concerns this year
nbc_ffhh_lawrence_240823.jpg
4:34
Jaguars’ offense could create fantasy headaches
nbc_ffhh_titans_240823.jpg
10:29
Don’t sleep on Titans’ offense in fantasy drafts
nbc_ffhh_rideordiedkodds_240822.jpg
2:35
Berry’s top prop bets for ‘Ride or Die’ Murray
nbc_ffhh_rideordiereveal_240822.jpg
4:35
Berry names Murray his 2024 ‘Ride or Die’ pick
nbc_ffhh_dotson_240822.jpg
2:11
What Dotson’s trade means for Commanders WR corps
nbc_ffhh_passcatchlove_240822.jpg
9:37
Berry’s WR, TE Love list for 2024: Nabers, McBride
nbc_ffhh_passcatchhates_240822.jpg
5:47
Berry highlights concerns with Pickens, Bowers
nbc_ffhh_qbhates_240822.jpg
4:17
Stroud misses out on Berry’s QB love list for 2024
nbc_ffhh_qbloves_240822.jpg
5:52
Rookie Daniels makes Berry’s 2024 QB love list
nbc_ffhh_rbhates_240822.jpg
3:45
Consider fading White, Stevenson in fantasy drafts
nbc_ffhh_rbloves_240822.jpg
9:21
Henry, Pacheco, Cook lead Berry’s RB Love list
