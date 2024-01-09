Watch Now
The Peacockys: 2023 Fantasy Game of the Year
Fantasy Football Happy Hour awards the Peacocky for Fantasy Game of the Year, including De'Von Achane's monster game against Denver and D.J. Moore's stellar performances against the Commanders.
Goff validated in Lions’ Wild Card win over Rams
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers reflect on the significance of Jared Goff taking down his former team in the Lions’ Wild Card game against the Rams as well as Matthew Stafford’s performance.
How will Mayfield, Allen perform in WC games?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers break down the betting overviews and DFS plays for the Steelers-Bills and Eagles-Buccaneers playoff games.
Berry ponders Harbaugh’s fit in Dallas
With reports that Jim Harbaugh is meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers, Matthew Berry wonders if the Cowboys are actually a better match for the Michigan head coach.
Bet on Godwin, against Hurts in PHI-TB
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers offer their best bets for the Monday Wild Card matchups, from a bad matchup for Jalen Hurts to a potential unsung hero in Steelers-Bills.
Packers exposed all of the Cowboys’ weaknesses
From Jordan Love to Aaron Jones to Matt LaFleur, every Green Bay Packer played a role in embarrassing the Cowboys and sending Dallas into a scary offseason.
Mahomes’ trust makes Rice a top WR
Patrick Mahomes and Rashee Rice were dialed in despite the cold in the Chiefs’ game against the Dolphins, while Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami offense froze up.
HOU’s Stroud ‘magnificent’ in demolition of CLE
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers react to the contrasting performances of the Browns’ Joe Flacco and the Texans’ C.J. Stroud in their playoff matchup.
Berry’s NFC Wild Card DFS and betting preview
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers preview the NFC matchups for Super Wild Card Weekend and share which players they like most in DFS as well as bets to consider for the slate of games.
Berry’s AFC Wild Card DFS and betting preview
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss players they are eyeing in DFS and bets to consider for every AFC Wild Card Weekend playoff matchup.
Bucs, Browns props top Wild Card Weekend best bets
Matthew Berry eyes the Buccaneers (+3) at home against the Eagles, while Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers look to a pair of Browns playmakers for their best bets for Wild Card Weekend, courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook.
Berry reminisces about Belichick’s legacy in NE
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers reminisce about Bill Belichick's legacy with the Patriots and share notable moments, fantasy performances, and much more as the two sides have mutually agreed to part ways.