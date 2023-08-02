Where should Kupp be drafted given injury?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Justin Peck wins High Limit Sprint Car Series race at Kokomo Speedway
Justin Peck outruns Kyle Larson, Rico Abreu for first High Limit Sprint Car Series win at Kokomo Speedway
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Justin Suh
Wyndham Winners: Matchup Bets at Sedgefield CC
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Rondé Barber is one of nine inductees in the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class.
Who are the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Inductees?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_hunteronfashion_230802.jpg
PGA summit displays future of women’s golf fashion
nbc_golf_gt_bryanbrosint_230802.jpg
Playoff holes weird experience for Bryan brothers
nbc_golf_gt_bhatiaint_230802.jpg
Bhatia highlights ‘new found life’ on PGA Tour

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Justin Peck wins High Limit Sprint Car Series race at Kokomo Speedway
Justin Peck outruns Kyle Larson, Rico Abreu for first High Limit Sprint Car Series win at Kokomo Speedway
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Justin Suh
Wyndham Winners: Matchup Bets at Sedgefield CC
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Rondé Barber is one of nine inductees in the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class.
Who are the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Inductees?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_hunteronfashion_230802.jpg
PGA summit displays future of women’s golf fashion
nbc_golf_gt_bryanbrosint_230802.jpg
Playoff holes weird experience for Bryan brothers
nbc_golf_gt_bhatiaint_230802.jpg
Bhatia highlights ‘new found life’ on PGA Tour

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Where should Kupp be drafted given injury?

August 2, 2023 12:32 PM
Matthew Berry shares why he's dropping Cooper Kupp (hamstring) to WR3 below Ja'Marr Chase at WR2 given his injury history, as Jay Croucher details why L.A.'s roster might provide an added downside to his availability.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_saquonbarkley_230731_1920x1080.jpg
27:48
Berry eyes ‘huge year’ for Barkley after contract
Now Playing
Berry_Beasley_thumb_(1).jpg
5:09
Berry talks Gordon, Beasley as late-round fliers
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_injurynews_230731.jpg
20:48
Berry on Burrow’s injury, Purdy’s outlook with SF
Now Playing
Berry_Fields_split_(1).jpg
5:13
Berry revealing 2023 ‘Ride or Die’ during HOF game
Now Playing
Berry_Taylor_Split_(1).jpg
10:36
Would Berry take Taylor if he drafted today?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_wrtotals_230726.jpg
2:06
Why Diggs is poised for a big fantasy season
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rushingtotals_230726.jpg
2:37
Bijan and Henry should soar over rushing totals
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_recievingleader_230726.jpg
2:25
Kupp and Adams best bets for NFL receiving leader
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rushingleader_230726.jpg
2:31
Can Bijan actually lead the league in rushing?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_jsn_intvv2_230531.jpg
Berry talks Seahawks WRs with JSN
Now Playing
FOR_MPX.jpg
6:06
Berry chats with Bijan Robinson
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_arichardson_intv_230531.jpg
Richardson’s biggest NFL influences
Now Playing