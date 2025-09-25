 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 20 Illinois at Indiana
How to watch No. 11 Indiana vs Iowa: Time, streaming info, storylines for NCAA Week 5 matchup
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz overcomes ankle injury ‘scare’ to advance at the Japan Open
Matthew Schaefer
Islanders top pick Matthew Schaefer headlines the NHL rookies to watch

Top Clips

nbc_csu_balvskc_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Ravens vs. Chiefs
nbc_golf_rorybryson_250925.jpg
McIlroy - DeChambeau ‘is a legit rivalry’
nbc_roto_indianaiowa_250925.jpg
Trust Hoosiers as heavy road favorite against Iowa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 20 Illinois at Indiana
How to watch No. 11 Indiana vs Iowa: Time, streaming info, storylines for NCAA Week 5 matchup
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz overcomes ankle injury ‘scare’ to advance at the Japan Open
Matthew Schaefer
Islanders top pick Matthew Schaefer headlines the NHL rookies to watch

Top Clips

nbc_csu_balvskc_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Ravens vs. Chiefs
nbc_golf_rorybryson_250925.jpg
McIlroy - DeChambeau ‘is a legit rivalry’
nbc_roto_indianaiowa_250925.jpg
Trust Hoosiers as heavy road favorite against Iowa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Parsons 'rightfully the favorite' for DPOY

September 25, 2025 10:46 AM
Trysta Krick and Jay Croucher break down the NFL Defensive Player of the Year market, analyzing why Micah Parsons is the favorite and how Myles Garrett continues to hold value.

Related Videos

nbc_csu_balvskc_250925.jpg
04:38
NFL Week 4 preview: Ravens vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_indvslar_250925.jpg
02:53
NFL Week 4 preview: Colts vs. Rams
nbc_csu_lacvsnyg_250925.jpg
02:14
NFL Week 4 preview: Chargers vs. Giants
nbc_csu_phivstb_250925.jpg
03:13
NFL Week 4 preview: Eagles vs. Buccaneers
PanthersPats9-25.jpg
02:00
NFL Week 4 preview: Panthers vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_clevsdet_250925.jpg
02:29
NFL Week 4 preview: Browns vs. Lions
nbc_csu_wasvsatl_250925.jpg
02:52
NFL Week 4 preview: Commanders vs. Falcons
nbc_csu_novsbuf_250925.jpg
03:07
NFL Week 4 preview: Saints vs. Bills
nbc_csu_minvspitt_250925.jpg
03:49
NFL Week 4 preview: Vikings vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_seavsaz_250925.jpg
03:16
NFL Week 4 preview: Seahawks vs. Cardinals
JordanLoveBet9-25.jpg
01:51
Love props headline Packers vs. Cowboys bets
jones.jpg
03:17
Why Colts at Rams will be a ‘statement game’
nbc_pft_rivalryunis_250925.jpg
01:26
Cardinals to debut rivalry uniform vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_eagles_buc_duny_250925.jpg
03:12
Keys to Eagles vs. Buccaneers in Week 4
nbc_pft_ravens_chiefs_duny_250925.jpg
08:20
Weighing if Ravens or Chiefs need Week 4 win more
nbc_pft_dungymessagetodal_250925.jpg
01:11
Dungy’s message to Cowboys ahead of Packers
nbc_pft_wilsoncollisioncourse_250925.jpg
04:31
Giants are on ‘soft collision course’ with Wilson
nbc_pft_simmstrivia_250925.jpg
02:05
Big Phil reacts to Chris fumbling trivia about him
nbc_pft_jj_mccarthy_concern_250925.jpg
02:20
Why Phil Simms would be ‘worried’ about McCarthy
nbc_pft_impressive_qb_250925.jpg
03:02
Wentz, Mariota dazzle as backup QBs
nbc_pft_philsimmsqbhits_250925.jpg
03:46
Phil Simms recalls hardest hits he took as NFL QB
nbc_pft_jonessuccess_250925.jpg
03:04
Colts ‘wiped the slate clean’ for Jones
nbc_pft_giantsqbmove_250925.jpg
04:16
Phil Simms: Dart will give Giants ‘electricity’
nbc_pft_john_harbaugh_250925.jpg
10:24
PFT Mailbag: SB teams, Ravens pressure, tush push
nbc_pft_superbowl_throwback_ste_vik_250925.jpg
01:30
Rodgers will draw most interest from Ireland fans
nbc_pft_ireland_football_begin_250925.jpg
07:17
How NFL’s first game in Ireland came to be
nbc_pft_wilsonnotdone_250925.jpg
06:06
Wilson ‘not done’ yet after getting benched
nbc_pft_viking_steelers_dublin_bar_250925.jpg
05:07
Fans in Ireland staying up for NFL is ‘love story’
nbc_pft_briandaboll_250925.jpg
06:37
Daboll made decision to start Dart over Wilson
nbc_pft_kennyclark_250925.jpg
04:33
Clark is looking forward to hitting Love

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_rorybryson_250925.jpg
08:09
McIlroy - DeChambeau ‘is a legit rivalry’
nbc_roto_indianaiowa_250925.jpg
01:58
Trust Hoosiers as heavy road favorite against Iowa
nbc_roto_usc_250925.jpg
01:54
Target over total points in USC-Illinois matchup
nbc_golf_brysonpresser_250925.jpg
12:06
DeChambeau: ‘Sucked’ not being on U.S team in 2023
nbc_dps_passanintv_250925.jpg
12:01
Passan on AL MVP race between Judge and Raleigh
nbc_dps_chambleeintv_250925.jpg
12:57
Chamblee: Scheffler, Rory are Ryder Cup alphas
nbc_golf_rorypresserclip_250925.jpg
03:34
Rory: Ballesteros changed my view on Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_hovlandpresser_250925.jpg
05:11
Hovland locking in ‘paradoxical’ golf swing
nbc_dps_manfredintv_250925.jpg
11:49
Manfred talks robot umpires and other rule changes
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250925.jpg
11:30
Rory on why 2025 Ryder Cup win would be so special
nbc_pft_parsonsnotribute_250925.jpg
04:14
No video tribute for Parsons isn’t ‘disrespectful’
nbc_wnba_taradaviswoodhallpart2_250924.jpg
19:39
Davis-Woodhall pulls curtain back on mental health
nbc_wnba_taradaviswoodhallpart1_250924.jpg
09:33
Davis-Woodhall focused on ATHLOS after worlds gold
nbc_golf_larrynelsonintv_250924.jpg
13:03
Nelson: Ryder Cup ‘still the same’ at its core
nbc_golf_rorysegment_250924.jpg
10:26
Rory can ‘continue this recharging’ at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_jeepsegmentsponsored_250924.jpg
07:11
Power will help at Bethpage Black’s 9th hole
nbc_moto_wrldrally_250924.jpg
09:42
HLs: 2025 Portugal BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Stage 1
nbc_golf_foursomespairingsstudio_250924.jpg
15:19
Who pairs best with Bryson in Ryder Cup foursomes?
nbc_ffhh_pittman_v3_250924.jpg
03:18
Buy Pittman’s early production with Jones at QB
nbc_roto_ozziealbiesv2_250924.jpg
01:30
How valuable will Braves’ Albies be going forward?
nbc_golf_bradleyspeech_250924.jpg
09:56
Bradley: Bethpage Black is ‘America’s home course’
nbc_roto_cadesmith_250924.jpg
01:33
Guardians’ C. Smith on fire to end the season
nbc_golf_donaldspeech_250924.jpg
09:18
Donald: Ryder Cup ‘about pride’, not money or rank
nbc_roto_cadehorton_250924.jpg
01:18
Horton pulled from latest start out of precaution
sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_mendoza_250924.jpg
03:22
Why Mendoza’s draft stock continues to rise
nbc_simms_morelikely_250923.jpg
12:35
NFL Week 4 predictions: Parsons, Taylor, Mayfield
nbc_simms_rookieofweek_250923.jpg.jpg
02:56
Undrafted Huntington shines for the Browns
nbc_simms_pennixjr_250923.jpg
11:42
Penix ‘was as bad as you can imagine’ Week 3
nbc_golf_podfansclip_250924.jpg
04:47
Bethpage Black to offer unique viewing experience
nbc_wnba_coachsegment_250924.jpg
11:59
Esquire: Liberty moving on from Brondello is harsh