Florio: Williams not having an agent is 'awkward'
Mike Florio joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss how Caleb Williams not having an agent changes his contract negotiations with the Chicago Bears and how it could affect Rome Odunze's deal.
HLs: Kelces’ American Century Championship Rd. 1
Watch the highlights -- and, surely, some lowlights -- from Travis and Jason Kelce's opening round of the American Century Championship.
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to discuss the Jim Trotter case, the Sunday Ticket trial verdict, the contract status of Chicago Bears rookies and more.
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
Mike Florio unpacks the news that Richard Seymour and Tom Brady are reportedly interested in joining forces to secure an ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has expressed interest in playing for the United States flag football team at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
Jones named a plaintiff in countersuit
Mike Florio discusses Jerry Jones' lawsuit stemming from a breach of contract on a settlement agreement back in 1998.
Sutton suspended eight games by NFL
Mike Florio reacts to Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton being suspended eight games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, explaining why the situation is so eye-opening.
Trotter’s lawsuit against the NFL ‘goes forward’
Mike Florio provides the latest update regarding former NFL Network reporter Jim Trotter's lawsuit against the NFL for racism.
NYG Hard Knocks gives fans treasure trove of info
Mike Florio gives his first impression of Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants, discussing why it's surprising that the organization allowed cameras in during important offseason conversations.
Fans should be interested in Sunday Ticket trial
Mike Florio discusses the lack of coverage surrounding the NFL Sunday Ticket trial, explaining why he's taking on an individual project to break down the specifics of the situation.
NFL 2023 national revenue estimated to be $13B
Mike Florio reacts to a report from Sportico estimating the NFL's 2023 national revenue and what it means in relation to the potential money the league will have to shell out in its antitrust case.
PFT PM Mailbag: Inside rookie signing bonuses
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to discuss the intricacies of NFL rookie signing bonuses, the upcoming College Football 25 video game and more.
Vikings CB Jackson, two others dead in car crash
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Khyree Jackson and two others died in a three-car crash in Maryland on Saturday. Mike Florio discusses the report from the Maryland State Police and the details of the crash.