 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers
Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 200 for 2024 fantasy football season
alonso.jpg
Mets vs. Cardinals Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 5
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots
Play Yahoo Fantasy for chance to win $1 million

Top Clips

nbc_dps_olympicrecap_240805.jpg
Lyles’ thrilling 100m win was a ‘spectacular race’
nbc_golf_lgpaportlandclassicfinal_240804.jpg
Highlights: Portland Classic, Final Round
nbc_imsa_weathertechscc_240804.jpg
HLs: IMSA SportsCar Weekend at Road America final

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers
Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 200 for 2024 fantasy football season
alonso.jpg
Mets vs. Cardinals Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 5
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots
Play Yahoo Fantasy for chance to win $1 million

Top Clips

nbc_dps_olympicrecap_240805.jpg
Lyles’ thrilling 100m win was a ‘spectacular race’
nbc_golf_lgpaportlandclassicfinal_240804.jpg
Highlights: Portland Classic, Final Round
nbc_imsa_weathertechscc_240804.jpg
HLs: IMSA SportsCar Weekend at Road America final

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

NFL's new kickoff rule incentivizes offensive play

August 5, 2024 11:22 AM
Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez joins Dan Patrick to discuss the latest changes in the NFL's kickoff rules and why the modification is a necessary addition to the league.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240802.jpg
15:49
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240802.jpg
19:05
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
14:21
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_prescott_240802.jpg
6:17
Florio: Cowboys want ‘escape hatch’ with Prescott
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_hofgame_240802.jpg
5:15
New NFL kickoff rules, rosters highlight HOF game
Now Playing
nbc_dps_finebaumint_240802.jpg
12:42
Finebaum: USC’s Riley isn’t an ‘elite’ coach
Now Playing
nbc_dps_ohrnbergerint_240802.jpg
11:57
How concerned should LAC be with Herbert’s injury?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_calebwilliamsbears_240802.jpg
9:58
Williams will ‘earn respect’ by playing well
Now Playing
nbc_dps_newnflkickoff_240801.jpg
3:12
How NFL’s new kickoff rules looked at HOF Game
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240801.jpg
11:47
Source: NFL expects no 2024 Sunday Ticket changes
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_steelers_240801.jpg
11:31
Simms: ‘Nightmare’ for Wilson amid QB1 battle
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_49erscontract_240801.jpg
6:15
49ers contract issues persist with Aiyuk, Williams
Now Playing