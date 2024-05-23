Watch Now
Deep dive of what the 2024 NFL schedule indicates
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the 2024 NFL schedule to unpack which teams have the most difficult slates, why another bye week could be a must, where the league is heading and more.
How Richardson will ‘be smarter’ to avoid injury
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why Anthony Richardson doesn't need to change the way he plays, but rather, change the way the plays end to get down before an injury.
Potential issues if Brady is owner and broadcaster
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question how the NFL is addressing the potential issue from an access standpoint if Tom Brady is both a part owner of the Raiders and a broadcaster.
Analyzing how Chiefs handled Butker situation
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through Patrick Mahomes' and Andy Reid's remarks about Harrison Butker, acknowledge how his position on the field was a factor and discuss the Chiefs' team culture.
Goodell views 18-game season in long-range context
Roger Goodell expanded on how the league is looking toward an 18-game regular season, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to assess the future of the sport and how that affects the quality.
Reid insists Chiefs will ‘play anybody, anywhere’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the difference between the Chiefs earning a difficult schedule and the Jets getting a challenging start despite struggling last season.
Why Lance can’t be leverage in Dak negotiations
Despite Mike McCarthy insisting Trey Lance has adjusted his throwing motion, Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why the Cowboys can't use him as a real threat to Dak Prescott.
Teams who could pay Dak if the Cowboys won’t
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore Dak Prescott's potential fit with other teams like the Dolphins and Giants, in the event the Cowboys aren't willing to budge.
Dak makes it clear he doesn’t ‘play for money’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate how necessary it is for the Cowboys to reach a new deal with Dak Prescott this offseason.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 28, Jayden Daniels
Chris Simms breaks down why Jayden Daniels is ranked at No. 28 in his "Ready Rookies" tier of quarterbacks, explaining why the LSU product must improve his feel in the pocket at the NFL level.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 27, Michael Penix Jr.
Chris Simms reveals his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown with the "Ready Rookie" tier, where Atlanta Falcons' first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. landed at No. 27 on his list.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 26, Will Levis
Chris Simms tells Ahmed Fareed why Tennessee Titans' inexperienced second-year quarterback Will Levis landed at No. 26 in his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown, making up part of “Ready Rookie” tier of signal-callers.