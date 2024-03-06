Watch Now
Schoen to consider Jones’ injury history for 2024
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the Giants’ offensive line issues last season and explain why that is a glaring issue for New York directly affecting players like Daniel Jones.
PFT Draft: Memorabilia you’d splurge on
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rattle off which items they'd consider splurging on, from a Super Bowl ring to Tom Brady's Super Bowl LI jersey and more.
Simms: Adams was a ‘failed experiment’ in SEA
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the Seahawks’ move to release Jamal Adams, as well as Quandre Diggs and Will Dissly.
Giants not franchise tagging Barkley is ‘dicey’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why they suspect the Giants are comfortable with Saquon Barkley seeing what’s out there and are optimistic he’ll return.
Grab Bag: Franchise tag takeaways
Mike Florio and Chris Simms lay out expectations for the Colts after franchise tagging Michael Pittman Jr., question if Jaylon Johnson should be the highest-paid CB and rate how important Kyle Dugger is to NE.
Ravens place franchise tag on Madubuike
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore if the Ravens will be able to take this tag on Justin Madubuike and turn it into a long-term deal.
KC franchise tag Sneed, leaving Jones to become FA
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why it feels like the Chiefs are more focused on trying to get something for the CB through a tag and trade than trying to keep him.
Panthers place franchise tag on Burns
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if Brian Burns is a “superstar” pass rusher, after the Panthers franchise tagged the LB.
Mayfield to become FA after TB tagged Winfield Jr.
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate what number would be appropriate for Baker Mayfield’s next contract, as well as why Antoine Winfield Jr. has been a vital part of the Bucs.
Can Jags, Allen find common ground long term?
Given the Jaguars placed a franchise tag on Josh Allen, Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore the LB’s contributions in Jacksonville and map out the likelihood of striking fair a long-term deal.
Unpacking nine ‘unicorns’ tagged at the deadline
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain what makes this list of players so special, why they’ve been “robbed” of a chance to secure generational wealth and more.
How numbers can be misleading on contract reports
Mike Florio shines a light on why it's important to look deeper into the contract amounts that initially get reported because there's usually more to the story.